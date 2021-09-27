checkAd

DGAP-News 777 Capital Partners concludes forward deal for local shopping center 'Oberpfalz-Arkaden' with Captiva

DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
777 Capital Partners concludes forward deal for local shopping center 'Oberpfalz-Arkaden' with Captiva

27.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

777 Capital Partners concludes forward deal for local shopping center "Oberpfalz-Arkaden" with Captiva

  • Purchase agreement signed and takeover of the property by Captiva after completion of project development in spring 2022
  • Lettable area of approx. 10,000 square meters with pre-letting rate of more than 85%
  • Transaction confirms strong demand from institutional investors for well-planned retail parks in economically strong locations

Baar-Zug (Switzerland), 27 September 2021. 777 Capital Partners AG (777 Capital Partners), a real estate investment boutique which focuses on value-add investments and project developments, has signed a forward deal for its local retail park "Oberpfalz-Arkaden" in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, which is currently under construction. The buyer is Captiva Investment Management GmbH (Captiva), a Hamburg-based asset and investment manager for institutional investors, which will take over the property after completion for a fund under its management.

The purchase agreement foresees that 777 Capital Partners will continue to be fully responsible for the project development until the opening of the retail park. The property development with a lettable area of approximately 10,000 square meters is progressing according to plan. Completion of the property and handover to Captiva is planned in spring 2022. Long-term leases have already been signed for the property with the creditworthy anchor tenants Edeka, Netto, Müller and NKD. Most recently, Fressnapf and the medical supply store Reha Team Nordbayern have signed lease contracts for the property. Further contract negotiations are already being held with other interested parties regarding the few remaining units.

