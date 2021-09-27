777 Capital Partners concludes forward deal for local shopping center 'Oberpfalz-Arkaden' with Captiva

Purchase agreement signed and takeover of the property by Captiva after completion of project development in spring 2022

Baar-Zug (Switzerland), 27 September 2021. 777 Capital Partners AG (777 Capital Partners), a real estate investment boutique which focuses on value-add investments and project developments, has signed a forward deal for its local retail park "Oberpfalz-Arkaden" in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, which is currently under construction. The buyer is Captiva Investment Management GmbH (Captiva), a Hamburg-based asset and investment manager for institutional investors, which will take over the property after completion for a fund under its management.



The purchase agreement foresees that 777 Capital Partners will continue to be fully responsible for the project development until the opening of the retail park. The property development with a lettable area of approximately 10,000 square meters is progressing according to plan. Completion of the property and handover to Captiva is planned in spring 2022. Long-term leases have already been signed for the property with the creditworthy anchor tenants Edeka, Netto, Müller and NKD. Most recently, Fressnapf and the medical supply store Reha Team Nordbayern have signed lease contracts for the property. Further contract negotiations are already being held with other interested parties regarding the few remaining units.