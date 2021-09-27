checkAd

Polyphor publishes invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting and announces financial results for the first half 2021

Polyphor publishes invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting and announces financial results for the first half 2021

Allschwil, Switzerland, September 27, 2021

Polyphor publishes invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting and announces financial results for the first half 2021

 

- EGM on October 28, 2021 to be held to prepare merger with EnBiotix Inc, with shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances.

- Pre-EGM information call on October 14, 2021 at 14:00 CET.


Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 28, 2021 and announced financial results for the first half of 2021. The agenda of the EGM has proposals for shareholder approval including an ordinary capital increase to implement a merger with EnBiotix Inc. ("Enbiotix"), a privately held late clinical-stage rare disease company currently focused on products for rare, chronic respiratory diseases.

Extraordinary General Meeting
As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with COVID-19 related regulation.

The company will be seeking to maximize the number of shareholders executing their voting rights and will host a pre-EGM information call on October 14, 2021 at 14:00 CET. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by email to IR@polyphor.com.

Contemplated Changes to the members of the Board of Directors and Management team
Upon completion of the merger and as previously already announced, Jeffrey D. Wager, currently Chairman and CEO of EnBiotix, is expected to become Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company replacing the current CEO, Gökhan Batur, who will oversee the next steps until the closing of the merger.

