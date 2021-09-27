The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Sep 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.9362 £ 24.2119 Estimated MTD return 1.86 % 1.89 % Estimated YTD return 7.71 % 6.34 % Estimated ITD return 179.36 % 142.12 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 23.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -17.67 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -25.66 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A