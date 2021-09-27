Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update





H1 202 1 net revenue 1 of € 1.3 million and cash position of € 36.5 million

NCX 470 NDA submission remains on track September 27, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today reported the financial results for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”) for the six months ending June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent events as well as progress on key programs.



First Half 2021 Financial Highlights



Net revenue1 for the first half of 2021 was €1.3 million (including €1.2 million in royalty revenue) versus €2.4 million (including €1.4 million in royalty revenue) for the first half of 2020. Operating expenses for the first half of 2021 were €13.3 million compared to €10.2 million for the first half of 2020.



The Nicox Group recorded a net loss of €11.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of €14.6 million for the same period in 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €36.5 million, as compared with €42.0 million at March 31, 2021 and €47.2 million at December 31, 2020. The Company is financed for at least 12 months, based on the development of NCX 470 alone.

As of June 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €18.0 million consisting of €16.0 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €2 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Details of the bond financing agreement can be found in the Press Release of January 29, 2021. Recent Events



The Mississippi Phase 2b clinical trial of NCX 4251 ophthalmic suspension 0.1%, evaluated against placebo, while not meeting the pre-defined blepharitis primary endpoint, demonstrated statistically significant results on blepharitis signs and symptoms when measured as change from baseline. NCX 4251 was found to be safe and well-tolerated over 14 days’ treatment, with no serious adverse events (see Press Release of September 23, 2021).

Key Programs Updates



NCX 470: The New Drug Application submission timing to the U.S. FDA remains in line with our expectations, driven by the end of 2023 date for results from the ongoing Denali Phase 3 clinical trial. In the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Mont Blanc, 494 out of 670 patients (74%) had been randomized as of September 20, and 398 of those patients have completed the 3-month efficacy evaluation. Given recruitment continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we are prudently moving the expectation for Mont Blanc trial top-line results to Q1 2023 (previously Q2 2022). The Phase 3 program, evaluating NCX 470 for lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, is expected to support NDA submissions in the U.S. and China, and will also provide data for countries accepting the same package for approval.

Following the results of the Phase 2b Mississippi trial, the Company plans to meet with the U.S. FDA in early 2022 to discuss next steps in the development of this innovative product candidate for blepharitis. ZERVIATETM in China: A Phase 3 clinical trial intended to support an application for regulatory approval in China, conducted and financed by our partner Ocumension, is ongoing. Only figures at December 31, 2020 are audited, all other figures of this press release are non-audited.



Notes Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which we refer to as net profit from collaborations in the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.