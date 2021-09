BW Notes Golfinho Speculation, Says Hasn't Made Formal Decision to Buy Any Petrobras Assets Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 07:34 | | 34 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 07:34 | (PLX AI) – BW Energy responds to speculation related to the acquisition of Golfinho.BW Energy says no guarantee that the Group will complete any such processBW Energy says has made no formal decision to acquire any of the assets currently being … (PLX AI) – BW Energy responds to speculation related to the acquisition of Golfinho.BW Energy says no guarantee that the Group will complete any such processBW Energy says has made no formal decision to acquire any of the assets currently being … (PLX AI) – BW Energy responds to speculation related to the acquisition of Golfinho.

BW Energy says no guarantee that the Group will complete any such process

BW Energy says has made no formal decision to acquire any of the assets currently being marketed by Petrobras



