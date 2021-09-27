Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BW Notes Golfinho Speculation, Says Hasn't Made Formal Decision to Buy Any Petrobras Assets (PLX AI) – BW Energy responds to speculation related to the acquisition of Golfinho.BW Energy says no guarantee that the Group will complete any such processBW Energy says has made no formal decision to acquire any of the assets currently being …



