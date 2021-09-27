Demant Sees Organic Growth 6-8% in Medium to Long Term
(PLX AI) – Demant sees FY organic growth 6-8% in the medium to long term, with total revenue growth after acquisitions at 7-10%.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,150-3,450 million reiterated for the year 2021Demant expects pent-up demand to support volumes in …
(PLX AI) – Demant sees FY organic growth 6-8% in the medium to long term, with total revenue growth after acquisitions at 7-10%.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,150-3,450 million reiterated for the year 2021Demant expects pent-up demand to support volumes in …
- (PLX AI) – Demant sees FY organic growth 6-8% in the medium to long term, with total revenue growth after acquisitions at 7-10%.
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,150-3,450 million reiterated for the year 2021
- Demant expects pent-up demand to support volumes in the hearing aid market after a total shortfall in units sold during the pandemic of around 3.7 million
- Says it's probable that a significant share of these units will come back as pent-up demand in the coming years
- Demant sees Communications business on clear path back to profitability in 2023
- The Communications business has in 2021 seen a significant revenue slowdown and is currently in a transition phase, with negative profitability
Demant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare