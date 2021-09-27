i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration

Interim Report and Dividend Declaration for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2021. A complete copy of the Company's unaudited 2021 H1 Report and Interim Financial Statements will be available on the Company's website at https://i3.energy/investor-relations/regulatory-news.

HIGHLIGHTS