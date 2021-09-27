checkAd

Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) today announces that it will repurchase 2.5 million shares, i.e. approximately 1% of its share capital at 31 August 2021. Publicis Groupe has appointed an Investment Services Provider for the implementation of the program.

The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations arising from the existing free share long term incentive plans for the benefit of its employees that will be delivered in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The program will start as of September 27, 2021 and run until December 15, 2021. At the current price, it represents an amount of approximately 143 million euros that will financed by the Groupe’s cash.

This program is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the 20th resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Publicis Groupe of May 26th, 2021.

Publicis Groupe S.A. has published a description of this program under the regulated information section. This description is available on the Groupe website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/fr/investisseurs/investisseurs-analyste ...)

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
 Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.
