Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms Ability to Harness the Small Intestinal Axis, SINTAX, to Treat Systemic Inflammatory Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX medicines as a new modality of orally delivered treatments for inflammatory disease, today announced positive data from its Phase 2 study evaluating EDP1815 versus placebo for the treatment of mild and moderate psoriasis. A statistically significant reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score, as measured by the proportion of patients achieving at least 50% improvement in PASI from baseline at the week 16 timepoint, was observed in the study. EDP1815 is an investigational oral biologic currently in development for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases, including clinical programs in psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19.

“These clinical results represent a significant advancement for those who live with inflammatory disease. This is the first Phase 2 study to demonstrate that we can harness the small intestinal axis to make a clinical impact on patients with an oral product candidate with safety and tolerability data comparable to placebo,” said Simba Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “Based on these data, we intend to advance EDP1815 towards registration studies in psoriasis. We look forward to discussing our proposed next steps with health and regulatory authorities. This milestone brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of transforming healthcare by developing broadly acting oral, safe, effective, and affordable medicines to address the unmet needs of hundreds of millions of patients who live with inflammatory diseases.”

In the Phase 2 study, the PASI scores were assessed by both mean changes from baseline and responder rates. The primary endpoint was the mean percentage change in PASI between treatment and placebo and was prespecified as a Bayesian analysis. The Bayesian approach provides an estimate of the probability that EDP1815 is superior to placebo. The 16-week primary endpoint gave probabilities that EDP1815 is superior to placebo ranging from 80% to 90% across the prespecified analyses and cohorts.