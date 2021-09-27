TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
- (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Safran have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for the decarbonization of the aviation industry.
- In the short term, the partnership aims to make current engines compatible with fuel containing up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel
- Longer term, it will then work to optimize engine/fuel energy efficiency and environmental performance
- Also may collaborate in developing new-generation battery systems for electric motors
