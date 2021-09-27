TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 07:59 | | 12 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 07:59 | (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Safran have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for the decarbonization of the aviation industry. In the short term, the partnership aims to make current engines … (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Safran have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for the decarbonization of the aviation industry. In the short term, the partnership aims to make current engines … (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Safran have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for the decarbonization of the aviation industry.

In the short term, the partnership aims to make current engines compatible with fuel containing up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel

Longer term, it will then work to optimize engine/fuel energy efficiency and environmental performance

