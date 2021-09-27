checkAd

Andritz Gets MDF Fiber Preparation System Order in Turkey

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply third MDF fiber preparation system to Starwood, Turkey.The scope of supply comprises a complete fiber preparation line, including the chip washing system and a pressurized refining system with a 64” refiner, type S2064

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply third MDF fiber preparation system to Starwood, Turkey.
  • The scope of supply comprises a complete fiber preparation line, including the chip washing system and a pressurized refining system with a 64” refiner, type S2064
