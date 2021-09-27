Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Andritz Gets MDF Fiber Preparation System Order in Turkey (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply third MDF fiber preparation system to Starwood, Turkey.The scope of supply comprises a complete fiber preparation line, including the chip washing system and a pressurized refining system with a 64” refiner, type S2064



