Arco Vara`s financial calendar for 2022
In 2022, Arco Vara will release its consolidated financial reports on the following dates:
17.02.2022: Q4 2021 unaudited interim report
07.04.2022: 2021 audited annual report
28.04.2022: Q1 2022 unaudited interim report
28.07.2022: Q2 2022 unaudited interim report
27.10.2022: Q3 2022 unaudited interim report.
Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
Tel: +372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com
