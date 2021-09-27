Arco Vara`s financial calendar for 2022 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.09.2021, 08:42 | | 23 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 08:42 | In 2022, Arco Vara will release its consolidated financial reports on the following dates: 17.02.2022: Q4 2021 unaudited interim report

07.04.2022: 2021 audited annual report

28.04.2022: Q1 2022 unaudited interim report

28.07.2022: Q2 2022 unaudited interim report

27.10.2022: Q3 2022 unaudited interim report.

Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

Tel: +372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com



