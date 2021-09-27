checkAd

GreenMobility A/S announces results of 81% oversubscribed rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 08:40   

Company Announcement no. 95 – 2021
Copenhagen, September 27th, 2021

In company announcement no. 91 on 3 September 2021 GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”) announced the launch of a rights issue (the “Offering”) with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 1,474,025 new shares in GreenMobility with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each (the “New Shares”). The Offering was fully guaranteed and committed meaning that the Company had received advanced pre-subscription commitments and guarantee commitments together corresponding to the maximum amount of New Shares to be issued as part of the Offering.

The subscription period for the New Shares has expired, and GreenMobility is pleased to announce that the Offering was oversubscribed with 81% taking into account pre-subscriptions, guarantee commitments and applications received during the subscription period for remaining shares not subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive rights (“Remaining Shares”).

I am immensely proud of the trust that our shareholders have shown GreenMobility. Having a very substantial part of our shareholders participating in the rights issue says it all to me - and to have an impressive oversubscription on top of it completes the process. With the strong support from our shareholders, I am eager to take the next step in our growth journey with the team.” says Thomas Heltborg Juul, CEO of GreenMobility.

