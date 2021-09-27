checkAd

TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the Aviation Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210926005088/en/

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Safran have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for the decarbonization of the aviation industry.

In line with the ambition of both companies to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, this major partnership aims to accelerate the reduction of the CO2 emissions of the aviation industry. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plays a key role in this approach.

The collaboration will leverage Safran and TotalEnergies’ respective areas of excellence and expertise for the development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels and develop an informed understanding of the overall value chain and use cases, while integrating the objectives of sustainable development altogether.

In the short term, the partnership aims to make current engines compatible with fuel containing up to 100% SAF. Longer term, it will then work to optimize engine/fuel energy efficiency and environmental performance.

This collaboration may extend to other fields, such as adapting fuel systems to SAF or developing new-generation battery systems for electric motors.

The agreement focuses on three key areas:

  • Research, technology and innovation, with the development of technological bricks validated through ground tests of propulsion systems and demonstrator flight tests of engines.
  • Supply of sustainable aviation fuels produced in France by TotalEnergies to decarbonize Safran’s airplane and helicopter engine tests in France.
  • Dialogue and promotion, through initiatives to raise awareness among public and private players in France, Europe and worldwide.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, declared: “We are pleased to join forces with Safran to help meet the challenge of decarbonizing the aviation industry together. This strategic alliance will contribute to the emergence of a French value chain for sustainable aviation fuel and electric aircraft. TotalEnergies is resolutely committed to reducing its own carbon emissions and to supporting its customers in their reduction efforts by offering innovative, tailored solutions. We believe that cooperation among all aviation industry players is needed to achieve the objectives of the energy transition to reach carbon neutrality.”

Disclaimer

