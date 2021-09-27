Share buy-back programme – week 38

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



36,650



743.07



27,233,495 20 September 2021 700 728.68 510,076 21 September 2021 1,000 734.86 734,860 22 September 2021 500 740.81 370,405 23 September 2021 500 747.29 373,645 24 September 2021 500 743.07 371,535 Total under the current share buy-back programme



39,850



742.64



29,594,016 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Total bought back 401,455 634.15 254,582,738

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

401,455 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 30 737 XCSE 20210920 9:00:20.491000 30 730 XCSE 20210920 9:28:40.860000 31 732 XCSE 20210920 9:52:38.819000 31 729 XCSE 20210920 10:24:23.320000 8 730 XCSE 20210920 10:38:18.525000 30 730 XCSE 20210920 10:42:39.082000 11 731 XCSE 20210920 11:17:28.382000 18 731 XCSE 20210920 11:20:38.735000 12 731 XCSE 20210920 11:20:38.735000 31 731 XCSE 20210920 11:44:45.925000 31 731 XCSE 20210920 11:57:18.472000 30 730 XCSE 20210920 12:24:26.082000 29 728 XCSE 20210920 12:51:59.737000 31 727 XCSE 20210920 13:18:46.300000 9 727 XCSE 20210920 13:52:31.982000 20 727 XCSE 20210920 13:52:31.982000 29 727 XCSE 20210920 13:52:32.004000 29 726 XCSE 20210920 14:28:04.045000 29 724 XCSE 20210920 14:42:06.687000 24 722 XCSE 20210920 14:51:51.120000 29 729 XCSE 20210920 15:32:05.106000 26 728 XCSE 20210920 15:46:34.714000 3 728 XCSE 20210920 15:46:34.714000 11 729 XCSE 20210920 15:59:33.278000 20 729 XCSE 20210920 15:59:33.278000 31 728 XCSE 20210920 15:59:33.300000 10 727 XCSE 20210920 16:32:31.314000 29 727 XCSE 20210920 16:32:31.339000 29 727 XCSE 20210920 16:39:58.336000 19 726 XCSE 20210920 16:50:05.878921 30 729 XCSE 20210921 9:00:19.610000 30 729 XCSE 20210921 9:15:05.473000 30 730 XCSE 20210921 9:23:48.304000 30 734 XCSE 20210921 10:08:10.359000 30 732 XCSE 20210921 10:47:39.897000 31 731 XCSE 20210921 11:03:17.419000 30 731 XCSE 20210921 11:23:02.939000 29 731 XCSE 20210921 11:34:47.654000 31 731 XCSE 20210921 11:34:47.654000 2 731 XCSE 20210921 11:34:47.654000 1 732 XCSE 20210921 12:05:24.599000 37 732 XCSE 20210921 12:13:42.111000 22 732 XCSE 20210921 12:13:42.111000 1 732 XCSE 20210921 12:13:42.111000 57 734 XCSE 20210921 12:44:54.125000 359 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:34.652843 50 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:34.652843 20 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:51.311940 150 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:57.779315 30 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:57.779315 31 746 XCSE 20210922 9:00:36.650000 30 744 XCSE 20210922 9:48:42.486000 30 741 XCSE 20210922 10:17:58.433000 7 742 XCSE 20210922 10:48:07.150000 7 742 XCSE 20210922 11:08:50.844000 11 742 XCSE 20210922 11:08:50.844000 2 742 XCSE 20210922 11:08:50.844000 5 742 XCSE 20210922 11:29:07.208000 26 742 XCSE 20210922 11:29:07.208000 30 742 XCSE 20210922 11:29:07.230000 12 742 XCSE 20210922 12:28:10.149000 7 742 XCSE 20210922 12:28:10.149000 6 742 XCSE 20210922 13:09:09.725000 10 742 XCSE 20210922 13:09:09.793000 15 740 XCSE 20210922 13:19:07.175000 14 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000 30 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000 2 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000 12 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000 30 740 XCSE 20210922 14:07:45.182000 29 739 XCSE 20210922 14:26:32.927000 31 738 XCSE 20210922 14:34:16.028000 29 737 XCSE 20210922 15:15:32.363000 30 739 XCSE 20210922 15:38:31.606000 29 741 XCSE 20210922 16:00:03.167000 6 740 XCSE 20210922 16:25:47.015000 29 740 XCSE 20210922 16:30:22.739000 29 747 XCSE 20210923 9:00:15.572000 30 747 XCSE 20210923 9:22:58.858000 31 749 XCSE 20210923 9:49:31.181000 11 748 XCSE 20210923 10:35:54.920000 7 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.697000 22 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.697000 2 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.697000 12 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.719000 19 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.719000 31 750 XCSE 20210923 11:45:13.660000 10 750 XCSE 20210923 12:10:56.881000 20 750 XCSE 20210923 12:10:56.881000 31 747 XCSE 20210923 12:49:04.271000 29 746 XCSE 20210923 13:35:05.836000 31 744 XCSE 20210923 13:53:12.048000 1 744 XCSE 20210923 15:00:36.094000 10 744 XCSE 20210923 15:13:36.080000 20 746 XCSE 20210923 15:34:19.131000 29 748 XCSE 20210923 15:41:23.370000 30 748 XCSE 20210923 15:52:53.649000 30 747 XCSE 20210923 16:12:33.713000 7 748 XCSE 20210923 16:27:10.828095 58 748 XCSE 20210923 16:27:46.722040 29 747 XCSE 20210924 9:01:15.148000 29 744 XCSE 20210924 9:54:24.979000 21 743 XCSE 20210924 10:21:27.718000 10 743 XCSE 20210924 10:21:27.719000 31 746 XCSE 20210924 11:17:04.582000 30 745 XCSE 20210924 11:45:47.952000 3 745 XCSE 20210924 12:15:49.223000 28 745 XCSE 20210924 12:15:49.224000 29 742 XCSE 20210924 13:03:52.653000 29 742 XCSE 20210924 13:03:52.653000 9 742 XCSE 20210924 13:03:52.676000 30 741 XCSE 20210924 13:55:29.162000 29 740 XCSE 20210924 14:13:51.363000 9 739 XCSE 20210924 14:31:12.905000 31 738 XCSE 20210924 14:39:28.418000 15 743 XCSE 20210924 15:53:21.239000 29 744 XCSE 20210924 16:00:22.374000 29 743 XCSE 20210924 16:13:04.770000 30 744 XCSE 20210924 16:32:42.179000 18 744 XCSE 20210924 16:33:06.927000 3 744 XCSE 20210924 16:33:06.927000 29 743 XCSE 20210924 16:41:53.090665

