Share buy-back programme – week 38

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Date        27.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 38

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

36,650

743.07

27,233,495
20 September 2021 700 728.68 510,076
21 September 2021 1,000 734.86 734,860
22 September 2021 500 740.81 370,405
23 September 2021 500 747.29 373,645
24 September 2021 500 743.07 371,535
Total under the current share buy-back programme

39,850

742.64

29,594,016
       
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back 401,455 634.15 254,582,738

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 401,455 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
30 737 XCSE 20210920 9:00:20.491000
30 730 XCSE 20210920 9:28:40.860000
31 732 XCSE 20210920 9:52:38.819000
31 729 XCSE 20210920 10:24:23.320000
8 730 XCSE 20210920 10:38:18.525000
30 730 XCSE 20210920 10:42:39.082000
11 731 XCSE 20210920 11:17:28.382000
18 731 XCSE 20210920 11:20:38.735000
12 731 XCSE 20210920 11:20:38.735000
31 731 XCSE 20210920 11:44:45.925000
31 731 XCSE 20210920 11:57:18.472000
30 730 XCSE 20210920 12:24:26.082000
29 728 XCSE 20210920 12:51:59.737000
31 727 XCSE 20210920 13:18:46.300000
9 727 XCSE 20210920 13:52:31.982000
20 727 XCSE 20210920 13:52:31.982000
29 727 XCSE 20210920 13:52:32.004000
29 726 XCSE 20210920 14:28:04.045000
29 724 XCSE 20210920 14:42:06.687000
24 722 XCSE 20210920 14:51:51.120000
29 729 XCSE 20210920 15:32:05.106000
26 728 XCSE 20210920 15:46:34.714000
3 728 XCSE 20210920 15:46:34.714000
11 729 XCSE 20210920 15:59:33.278000
20 729 XCSE 20210920 15:59:33.278000
31 728 XCSE 20210920 15:59:33.300000
10 727 XCSE 20210920 16:32:31.314000
29 727 XCSE 20210920 16:32:31.339000
29 727 XCSE 20210920 16:39:58.336000
19 726 XCSE 20210920 16:50:05.878921
30 729 XCSE 20210921 9:00:19.610000
30 729 XCSE 20210921 9:15:05.473000
30 730 XCSE 20210921 9:23:48.304000
30 734 XCSE 20210921 10:08:10.359000
30 732 XCSE 20210921 10:47:39.897000
31 731 XCSE 20210921 11:03:17.419000
30 731 XCSE 20210921 11:23:02.939000
29 731 XCSE 20210921 11:34:47.654000
31 731 XCSE 20210921 11:34:47.654000
2 731 XCSE 20210921 11:34:47.654000
1 732 XCSE 20210921 12:05:24.599000
37 732 XCSE 20210921 12:13:42.111000
22 732 XCSE 20210921 12:13:42.111000
1 732 XCSE 20210921 12:13:42.111000
57 734 XCSE 20210921 12:44:54.125000
359 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:34.652843
50 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:34.652843
20 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:51.311940
150 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:57.779315
30 737 XCSE 20210921 16:36:57.779315
31 746 XCSE 20210922 9:00:36.650000
30 744 XCSE 20210922 9:48:42.486000
30 741 XCSE 20210922 10:17:58.433000
7 742 XCSE 20210922 10:48:07.150000
7 742 XCSE 20210922 11:08:50.844000
11 742 XCSE 20210922 11:08:50.844000
2 742 XCSE 20210922 11:08:50.844000
5 742 XCSE 20210922 11:29:07.208000
26 742 XCSE 20210922 11:29:07.208000
30 742 XCSE 20210922 11:29:07.230000
12 742 XCSE 20210922 12:28:10.149000
7 742 XCSE 20210922 12:28:10.149000
6 742 XCSE 20210922 13:09:09.725000
10 742 XCSE 20210922 13:09:09.793000
15 740 XCSE 20210922 13:19:07.175000
14 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000
30 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000
2 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000
12 740 XCSE 20210922 13:35:47.442000
30 740 XCSE 20210922 14:07:45.182000
29 739 XCSE 20210922 14:26:32.927000
31 738 XCSE 20210922 14:34:16.028000
29 737 XCSE 20210922 15:15:32.363000
30 739 XCSE 20210922 15:38:31.606000
29 741 XCSE 20210922 16:00:03.167000
6 740 XCSE 20210922 16:25:47.015000
29 740 XCSE 20210922 16:30:22.739000
29 747 XCSE 20210923 9:00:15.572000
30 747 XCSE 20210923 9:22:58.858000
31 749 XCSE 20210923 9:49:31.181000
11 748 XCSE 20210923 10:35:54.920000
7 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.697000
22 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.697000
2 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.697000
12 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.719000
19 746 XCSE 20210923 10:50:56.719000
31 750 XCSE 20210923 11:45:13.660000
10 750 XCSE 20210923 12:10:56.881000
20 750 XCSE 20210923 12:10:56.881000
31 747 XCSE 20210923 12:49:04.271000
29 746 XCSE 20210923 13:35:05.836000
31 744 XCSE 20210923 13:53:12.048000
1 744 XCSE 20210923 15:00:36.094000
10 744 XCSE 20210923 15:13:36.080000
20 746 XCSE 20210923 15:34:19.131000
29 748 XCSE 20210923 15:41:23.370000
30 748 XCSE 20210923 15:52:53.649000
30 747 XCSE 20210923 16:12:33.713000
7 748 XCSE 20210923 16:27:10.828095
58 748 XCSE 20210923 16:27:46.722040
29 747 XCSE 20210924 9:01:15.148000
29 744 XCSE 20210924 9:54:24.979000
21 743 XCSE 20210924 10:21:27.718000
10 743 XCSE 20210924 10:21:27.719000
31 746 XCSE 20210924 11:17:04.582000
30 745 XCSE 20210924 11:45:47.952000
3 745 XCSE 20210924 12:15:49.223000
28 745 XCSE 20210924 12:15:49.224000
29 742 XCSE 20210924 13:03:52.653000
29 742 XCSE 20210924 13:03:52.653000
9 742 XCSE 20210924 13:03:52.676000
30 741 XCSE 20210924 13:55:29.162000
29 740 XCSE 20210924 14:13:51.363000
9 739 XCSE 20210924 14:31:12.905000
31 738 XCSE 20210924 14:39:28.418000
15 743 XCSE 20210924 15:53:21.239000
29 744 XCSE 20210924 16:00:22.374000
29 743 XCSE 20210924 16:13:04.770000
30 744 XCSE 20210924 16:32:42.179000
18 744 XCSE 20210924 16:33:06.927000
3 744 XCSE 20210924 16:33:06.927000
29 743 XCSE 20210924 16:41:53.090665

Attachment





