Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

As part of its commitment to its ambitious 2030 Sustainability strategy, Huhtamaki submitted a series of Climate Change mitigation targets in 2020. These have now been approved and validated by the global recognized Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Huhtamaki is committed to limiting the global temperature rise to well-below 2°C in its operations and value chain and will reduce its direct and electricity greenhouse gas emissions by 27.5% by 2030 and greenhouse gas emissions from its product end-of-life by 13.5% also by the same timeframe. The targets are key stepping blocks to Huhtamaki being able to deliver on its 2030 Strategy and its ambition to become the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions.

Huhtamaki aims for carbon neutral production by 2030

Sustainability lies at the center of Huhtamaki’s 2030 Strategy and setting science-based reduction targets and aiming for carbon neutral production are an important part of the Company’s 2030 sustainability ambition, published in March 2020. The Science Based Targets initiative has now approved Huhtamaki’s emission reduction targets.

As part of this, Huhtamaki commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 27.5% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. Huhtamaki also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from end-of-life treatment of sold products by 13.5% within the same timeframe. Huhtamaki commits that 70% of its suppliers by spend covering purchased good and services will have science-based targets by 2026.

“We are fully committed to supporting the transition to a zero-carbon economy and helping achieve transformation at the pace and scale that is needed. Our own emissions reduction targets are grounded in climate science and having the Science Based Targets initiative approve our targets is an important milestone on our journey towards carbon neutral production,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

The majority of Huhtamaki’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the Company’s value chain and are linked to raw materials. To reduce the emissions related to its raw materials, Huhtamaki is committed to ensuring that the majority of its purchases of goods and services is from companies that have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki’s commitment to have 100% of its products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030 contributes towards achieving the 13.5% reduction of absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from end-of-life treatment of sold products.