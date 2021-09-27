checkAd

Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has received geochemical confirmation that its phase 1 sampling program (the "program") identified multiple new zones of intense carbonate replacement sulphide mineralization and a extensive Zinc-Lead-Silver rich manto at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Highlights

  • The phase 1 sampling program was designed to determine the extent of visually interpreted massive sulphide carbonate replacement mineralization seen at surface.
  • The program consisted of the collection of 247 grab samples.

Highlights Include:

  • 91 samples returned assay values from 0.20% to 9.92% Cu, with 10 samples returning >1.04% Cu.
  • 58 samples returned assay values from 110 g/t to 2,020 g/t Ag with 17 samples returning >417 g/t Ag.
  • 115 samples returned assay values from 1.04% to >30% Zn, with 41 of those samples returning >10.15% Zn.
  • 53 samples returned assay values from 1.01% to >20% Pb with 33 samples returning >5.59% Pb.
  • 9 samples returned assay values from 1.03 to 6.75 g/t Au.
  • Select assays from 43 samples are provided in Table 1 below, full results and supplementary information can be found on the company website at the following link: https://coreassetscorp.com/site/assets/files/5681/all_assays.pdf
  • A channel sampling program has been conducted to further determine mineralization dimensions and concentrations at surface.
  • Confirmation and extension of the historically identified Jackie Showing carbonate replacement mineralization with 57 outcrop samples collected returning average values of 0.26% Cu, 170.4 g/t Ag, 3.96% Pb and 5.02% Zn. One sample assayed 2.0% Cu, 1,090 g/t Ag, 5.73% Zn and >20% Pb.
  • Discovery of three new heavily mineralized zones 2 to 2.5km northwest of the Jackie Showing:
    • Grizzly Showing: Two sub-parallel Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu rich interpreted carbonate replacement manto zones were discovered and sampled over a strike length of 500m, withwidths up to 5m. Assay values from 44 samples returned averages of 8.2% Zn, 1.8% Pb, 0.40% Cu and 110 g/t Ag. Mineralization remains open in both directions along strike and at depth (see annotated photo 3 below).
    • Sulphide City Showing: Zn-Cu mineralization with multiple semi-massive to massive sulphide exposures containing significant sphalerite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Assay values from 44 samples returned average values of 0.29% Cu, 3.03% Zn and 14.97 g/t Ag.
    • Amp Showing: Carbonate replacement semi massive to massive sulphide mineralization and numerous float samples with 20 samples collected returning averages of 218 g/t Ag, 4.1% Pb, 3.8% Zn and 0.63 g/t Au.
  • Discovery of massive sulphide mineralization in outcrop during reconnaissance prospecting on western side of Willison Glacier significantly expanding mineralization extent at the Blue Property. Core Assets has now confirmed a mineralized and altered area of approximately 6.6km by 1.8km with alteration assemblages indicating this is formed from a porphyry source.
  • Core Assets has mobilized a drone imagery team to provide high resolution imagery of the newly defined area.
  • VTEM and Phase 2 channel sampling program results are expected to be released by late 2021.
  • A Video News Release of today's announcement from Core Assets Corp. may be viewed here: https://youtu.be/EP6WNwawnsk

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "The abundance of newly discovered mineralized showings at the Blue Property is beyond exciting. We staked the Blue Property because it is one of few underexplored areas within the Stikine Terrane and has the geological characteristics to potentially produce a world class discovery. Our work during the 2021 field season has identified significant manto, CRD and skarn type mineralization within a large alteration footprint that exceeded our initial expectations. We are excited to continue to gather more information over the winter and continue to pave our road to discovery."

