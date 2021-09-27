checkAd

Incap India wins the "Best District Export Award Tumkur" from FKCCI

Incap Corporation
Press release                                                         27 September 2021 at 10:30 EEST


Incap Corporation: Incap India wins the "Best District Export Award Tumkur” from FKCCI


Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honoured with the "Best District Export Award Tumkur” in the District Category for the year 2020-2021. The award was granted by the Export Excellence Awards Committee at FKCCI (Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry).

Mr Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, received the award on 15 September 2021 at Sir. M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI, Bangalore.

Incap India was granted the Export Excellence Award from the FKCCI also in June 2016, Best District Exporter Award Tumkur in June 2018 and the Export Excellence Award in 2019.

"We are honoured to be continuously recognised and would like to thank the FKCCI and the jury for this award. This award reflects our team's efforts to provide our customers with the highest quality products on time even in pandemic-ridden times to meet their expectations. I would like to thank our entire team for their efforts and our customers for valuing our work,” Mr Munipalli stated.

Mr Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431


INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, the UK, Slovakia and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

