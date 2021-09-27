Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Dips as Analyst Sees Downside from Chinese Yoghurt Data (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares dipped in early trading as Carnegie sees downside risk to estimates after weak Chinese yoghurt data. There is downside to both Q4 and next year estimates on revenue and margins, Carnegie said, as Chinese data suggests a …



