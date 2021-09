Chr. Hansen Dips as Analyst Sees Downside from Chinese Yoghurt Data Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 09:25 | | 22 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 09:25 | (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares dipped in early trading as Carnegie sees downside risk to estimates after weak Chinese yoghurt data. There is downside to both Q4 and next year estimates on revenue and margins, Carnegie said, as Chinese data suggests a … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares dipped in early trading as Carnegie sees downside risk to estimates after weak Chinese yoghurt data. There is downside to both Q4 and next year estimates on revenue and margins, Carnegie said, as Chinese data suggests a … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares dipped in early trading as Carnegie sees downside risk to estimates after weak Chinese yoghurt data.

There is downside to both Q4 and next year estimates on revenue and margins, Carnegie said, as Chinese data suggests a weak fourth quarter, with de-stocking in probiotics and raw material bottlenecks

Chr. Hansen is rated sell at Carnegie



