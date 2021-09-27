checkAd

Original-Research UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
27.09.2021, 09:31  |  16   |   |   

^

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG

Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG
ISIN: DE0005570808

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: Hold
Kursziel: 21.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

H1 2021: Business volume significantly increased, forecasts and target price slightly raised, rating reduced to HOLD after strong share price performance

The increase in business volume, i.e. total assets plus contingent liabilities and other obligations, forecast by the Umweltbank management was impressively confirmed with the presentation of the 2021 half-year figures. Compared to the end of the 2020 financial year, the business volume increased significantly by +14.2% to EUR 6.16 billion (31.12.20: EUR 5.39 billion). The bank had originally anticipated an increase in business volume to EUR 5.8 billion by the end of the 2021 financial year.
The strong growth in the volume of new loans of around EUR 400 million is particularly noteworthy. According to company information, a strong increase in new financing was achieved compared to the same period of the previous year, so that the outstanding loan volume visibly increased to EUR 3.72 billion (31.12.20: EUR 3.50 billion). This has led to a significant increase in the interest, financial and valuation result of 31.2 % to EUR 34.16 million (previous year: EUR 26.03 million). We assume that this is primarily due to a strong increase in net interest income (interest income from lending business less interest expense from deposit business).
The fact that the after-tax result of EUR 14.40 million (previous year: EUR 14.52 million) was only constant despite the significant increase in the income components is attributable to two factors. On the one hand, UmweltBank AG received one-off special income of EUR 4.16 million plus 5 % in the first half of 2020 in the course of a settlement of a legal dispute. In addition, as had been expected in advance, the number of employees was further increased to 278 (previous year: 234), as a result of which personnel expenses and administrative expenses increased signifcantly to a total of EUR 15.82 million (previous year: EUR 12.81 million).
With the publication of the half-year figures, the UmweltBank management has now raised its guidance and expects the business volume to increase to EUR 6.4 billion by the end of the financial year. This should naturally be accompanied by a significant increase in total income, which should receive additional impetus from their success in asset management and the investment business.

Despite the resulting increase in earnings expectations, the management of UmweltBank AG continues to expect earnings before taxes to remain at the previous year's level. This implies that the higher earnings will be used for investments in personnel, administration and IT, which will be accompanied by higher costs. This was already visible in the development of the first half of 2021, where a constant development was reported for the net profit for the period despite a significant increase in revenues.
In our forecasts (see research study Anno of July 13, 2021) we had already assumed rising sales and a stable development of the after-tax result. However, based on the 2021 half-year figures, it is apparent that at least our top-line forecasts are too low. We are therefore raising both our estimates for net interest income and our forecasts for other income.
Within the framework of our valuation model according to residual income, we have determined a new fair enterprise value of EUR 651.11 million or EUR 21.00 (previously: EUR 20.73) per share. Compared to our last research study (see study dated 13/07/2021), the share price of UmweltBank AG has increased by 19.6%. Therefore, our model result shows no further upside potential compared to the current share price of EUR21.10, so we downgrade our rating to HOLD (previously: BUY).

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22933.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date (time) completion: 24.09.21 (3:10 pm)
Date (time) first distribution: 27.09.21 (09:30 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Hold
Analyst: GBC
UmweltBank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: UmweltBank AG weiter mit Rekordzahlen - 557080 -
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold ^ Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG ISIN: DE0005570808 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: Hold Kursziel: 21.00 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kreml: Gazprom bereit für Erhöhung von Gaslieferungen nach Europa
WAHL/Prognose: Deutliche Verluste für die CSU in Bayern
WAHL/Linke sicher im Bundestag: Drei Direktmandate
Energiekostenvergleich ab Oktober an großen Tankstellen (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Gewinne nach Bundestagswahl
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu - Brent auf Dreijahreshoch
WDH/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Gewinne nach Bundestagswahl
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Gewinne
WAHL: Alle Wahlkreise in Bayern ausgezählt - CSU fällt auf 31,7 Prozent
DAX-FLASH: Nach Bundestagswahl leicht im Plus - 'Anleger sind gelassen'
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lufthansa-Anleger machen nach gutem Lauf zum Ende hin Kasse
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwacher Wochenstart im erweiterten Dax
Aktien New York: Mehrere Belastungsfaktoren sorgen für tiefroten Wochenstart
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Evergrande-Krise sorgt für deutliche Verluste
Aktien New York: Schwacher Wochenauftakt - Mehrere Belastungsfaktoren
Kreml: Gazprom bereit für Erhöhung von Gaslieferungen nach Europa
Bitcoin fällt in Richtung 40 000 US-Dollar
Aktien Europa Schluss: Evergrande-Krise belastet teils deutlich
Aktien Frankfurt: Sehr schwaches Debüt für Dax 40 wegen China-Sorgen
Aktien New York Ausblick: Sehr schwacher Wochenauftakt erwartet
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
EU-Mittelmeeranrainer treffen sich zum Gipfel in Athen
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - Großbritannien storniert Vertrag
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lufthansa-Anleger machen nach gutem Lauf zum Ende hin Kasse
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwacher Wochenstart im erweiterten Dax
Bitcoin fällt gibt deutlich nach und fällt unter 45 000 US-Dollar
Aktien New York: Mehrere Belastungsfaktoren sorgen für tiefroten Wochenstart
Bütikofer: Russisches 'Triumphgeschrei' zu Nord Stream 2 verfrüht (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax fällt auf Dreiwochentief
HINTERGRUND/Zuwachs für den Dax: Wer spielt künftig in der ersten Börsenliga?
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
DGAP-News: PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 MIO. AN UND ...(5) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:32 UhrOriginal-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Halten
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
24.09.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +55% Buchgewinn, 6 to-dos: Vier Stops, ein Nachkauf und ein Ziel.
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
09.09.21Mega-Rendite mit Nebenwerten: „Bis zu mehreren tausend Prozent“– Small Cap-Rallye im Börsen-Oma-Nachlassdepot(3) 
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
03.09.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +57% Buchgewinn, 4 to-dos: Eine Neuaufnahme, zwei Stops, ein Ziel.
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen