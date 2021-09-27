DGAP-DD Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 27.09.2021, 09:30 | 16 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Siemensstraße 12
|93055 Regensburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
70304 27.09.2021
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Vitesco Tech Group. Geburtstagsthread
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0