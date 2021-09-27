checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.09.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
56.50 EUR 10452.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
56.5000 EUR 10452.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70304  27.09.2021 



