Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 48/2021

 

Copenhagen, 27 September 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 September to 24 September 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,552,992   322,739,145
20 September 2021 25,980 130.34 3,386,210
21 September 2021 24,034 130.81 3,143,782
22 September 2021 25,073 132.05 3,310,952
23 September 2021 22,812 132.11 3,013,759
24 September 2021 24,710 132.10 3,264,208
Accumulated under the programme 2,675,601   338,858,057

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 20 September – 24 September 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,259,175 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.34% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

