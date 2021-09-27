Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 09:31 | | 27 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 09:31 | (PLX AI) – Zalando shares slipped 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.BofA sees short-term headwinds, with tough comparisons making it difficult for Zalando to meet GMV expectationsThe company is … (PLX AI) – Zalando shares slipped 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.BofA sees short-term headwinds, with tough comparisons making it difficult for Zalando to meet GMV expectationsThe company is … (PLX AI) – Zalando shares slipped 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

BofA sees short-term headwinds, with tough comparisons making it difficult for Zalando to meet GMV expectations

The company is likely to see margin pressure next year from new investments, while in the short term sales may have been impacted by warm weather this month in Europe, the analysts said

