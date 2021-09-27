checkAd

60 years on, China Harbin Summer Music Festival flourishes

HARBIN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 35th China Harbin Summer Music Festival marked its 60th anniversary as its curtain rose on September 15 this year in Harbin Grand Theatre, which is located on the banks of the Songhua River.

With the theme of "Singing for a New Era and a New Journey", this year's China Harbin Summer Music Festival includes an opening performance named "Run! Songhua River", national performances, the "100 Years of Glory" series of performances, the "City of East Asian Culture" performances and forums, the "Academy of Style" series of concerts, a fashion and culture show, and mass cultural activities, according to the Information Office of Harbin Municipality.

The Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, Qingdao Symphony Orchestra£¬and other famous orchestras in China gathered in this year's festival to participate in the 7th China Symphony Season. In the meantime, the festival invited many concertmasters, conductors and celebrities in the music industry to give lectures.

Starting in 1961, the festival has evolved from a city carnival into a national musical event, making it one of the oldest and largest musical activities in China.

The festival attracted the participation of both top-notch artists from home and abroad and the masses, which filled the city of Harbin with an artistic atmosphere. In 2010, Harbin was awarded the title of "Music City" by the United Nations.

With a long-time musical heritage, Harbin gave birth to one of China's earliest conservatories and symphony orchestras, making it one of the birthplaces of modern Chinese music.

As summer night fell, tourists strolling through the Central Street, a pedestrian street with a variety of exotic architectures, would always hear the sound of music coming from squares and parks and see many listeners gently tilting their heads and tapping their toes on the ground. The music, either performed by the middle-aged and elderly orchestras or sung by young people, has become a feature of the city.

The festival has also caught the attention of many renowned musicians and music groups from home and abroad. Over recent years, it has been increasingly internationalized as groups from 37 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, Japan and South Korea participated in the performance.

