K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 09:34  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – K S shares rose 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. K S stands to benefit from lower potash prices and should see strong cash generation in the near-term, bringing its balance sheet …

  • (PLX AI) – K+S shares rose 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform.
  • K+S stands to benefit from lower potash prices and should see strong cash generation in the near-term, bringing its balance sheet to a net cash positive, BofA analysts said
  • Potash prices should continued to fall next year as supply disruptions ease, BofA said
  • The analysts raised their price target on K+S to EUR 13.50 from EUR 10
