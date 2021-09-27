K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
- (PLX AI) – K+S shares rose 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform.
- K+S stands to benefit from lower potash prices and should see strong cash generation in the near-term, bringing its balance sheet to a net cash positive, BofA analysts said
- Potash prices should continued to fall next year as supply disruptions ease, BofA said
- The analysts raised their price target on K+S to EUR 13.50 from EUR 10
