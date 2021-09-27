Financial calendar 2021/22 for RTX A/S

RTX A/S expects to announce its financial reports and hold its Annual General Meeting on the following dates:

Annual report for 2020/21 30 November 2021

Annual General Meeting 27 January 2022

Interim report for Q1 2021/22 27 January 2022

Interim report for Q2 2021/22 3 May 2022

Interim report for Q3 2021/22 30 August 2022

Annual report for 2021/22 29 November 2022

RTX A/S’ Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 27 January 2022. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted to the company by Wednesday 15 December 2021.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

