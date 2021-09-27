checkAd

Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 09:41  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector. Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is …

  • (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector.
  • Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is becoming a tailwind, Danske Bank said
  • Light vehicle production is slowing down because of sourcing, not demand, and should take off when the supply normalizes, with double-digit annual volume growth, the analysts said
  • Danske rates Autoliv buy, with price target $115 for the U.S. listing
  • The supply bottlenecks in the automotive industry are already priced in, and the underlying demand for cars remains robust, Nordea said, raising its recommendation for Autoliv to buy from hold
  • Restocking will supporting organic growth for years to come; Q3 should be the trough, with strong EPS growth after that, Nordea said, setting a price target of SEK 880 for the Swedish listing of Autoliv


