Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector. Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is …
(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector. Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is …
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector.
- Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is becoming a tailwind, Danske Bank said
- Light vehicle production is slowing down because of sourcing, not demand, and should take off when the supply normalizes, with double-digit annual volume growth, the analysts said
- Danske rates Autoliv buy, with price target $115 for the U.S. listing
- The supply bottlenecks in the automotive industry are already priced in, and the underlying demand for cars remains robust, Nordea said, raising its recommendation for Autoliv to buy from hold
- Restocking will supporting organic growth for years to come; Q3 should be the trough, with strong EPS growth after that, Nordea said, setting a price target of SEK 880 for the Swedish listing of Autoliv
Autoliv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare