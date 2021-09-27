Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 09:41 | | 18 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 09:41 | (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector. Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is … (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector. Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is … (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose more than 2% in early trading as brokers see the company benefitting from pent-up demand in the automotive sector.

Auto demand remains strong and inventories are razor thin, while the transition to electric vehicles is becoming a tailwind, Danske Bank said

Light vehicle production is slowing down because of sourcing, not demand, and should take off when the supply normalizes, with double-digit annual volume growth, the analysts said

Danske rates Autoliv buy, with price target $115 for the U.S. listing

The supply bottlenecks in the automotive industry are already priced in, and the underlying demand for cars remains robust, Nordea said, raising its recommendation for Autoliv to buy from hold

Restocking will supporting organic growth for years to come; Q3 should be the trough, with strong EPS growth after that, Nordea said, setting a price target of SEK 880 for the Swedish listing of Autoliv



