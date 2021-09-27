Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy (PLX AI) – Securitas shares rose 3% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Securitas has shown signs of improved profitability, which the market has under-appreciated, SEB saidQ3 consensus for a stable margin development from the …



