Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Securitas shares rose 3% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Securitas has shown signs of improved profitability, which the market has under-appreciated, SEB saidQ3 consensus for a stable margin development from the …
- (PLX AI) – Securitas shares rose 3% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Securitas has shown signs of improved profitability, which the market has under-appreciated, SEB said
- Q3 consensus for a stable margin development from the previous quarter appears undemanding, and the risk/reward is improved at the current share price level, SEB said
- Price target of SEK 160 implies 15% upside from this morning's price
