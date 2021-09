Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 09:49 | | 15 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 09:49 | (PLX AI) – Securitas shares rose 3% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Securitas has shown signs of improved profitability, which the market has under-appreciated, SEB saidQ3 consensus for a stable margin development from the … (PLX AI) – Securitas shares rose 3% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Securitas has shown signs of improved profitability, which the market has under-appreciated, SEB saidQ3 consensus for a stable margin development from the … (PLX AI) – Securitas shares rose 3% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Securitas has shown signs of improved profitability, which the market has under-appreciated, SEB said

Q3 consensus for a stable margin development from the previous quarter appears undemanding, and the risk/reward is improved at the current share price level, SEB said

Q3 consensus for a stable margin development from the previous quarter appears undemanding, and the risk/reward is improved at the current share price level, SEB said

Price target of SEK 160 implies 15% upside from this morning's price



