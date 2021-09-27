checkAd

InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer

Blair Watters promoted to Vice President, Government Relations and Standards Policy

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced two new senior executive promotions within its newly combined government affairs, marketing and communications team.

Rob Stien has been appointed as the head of the new group as InterDigital’s EVP, Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer. Mr. Stien joined InterDigital in 2014 and has been instrumental in building the company’s government affairs arm in Washington D.C., Europe and Asia.

Blair Watters has been promoted to Vice President, Government Relations and Standards Policy where she will continue to spearhead the company’s U.S. policy work with added responsibility for shaping policy around key technology standards such as 5G wireless. Ms. Watters joined InterDigital in 2015 after a long career in government relations and public policy. As part of her expanded role, she will also drive several components of InterDigital’s ESG program.

“I am excited to be taking on the leadership of the new team particularly at a time when we’re seeing the rollout of 5G and increased engagement from policymakers and the media regarding standardized technologies,” Rob Stien said. “As these discussions become more complex it makes a lot of sense to combine our government affairs, marketing, and communications teams under one roof as we continue to showcase InterDigital as a global leader in mobile and video innovation.”

Ms. Watters added, “I’m looking forward to combining my U.S. policy focus with oversight of InterDigital’s standards-based policy work in mobile, WiFi and video. Standards development and having the proper IP policies in place are critical to help the U.S. increase our innovative edge and drive future economic activity, both here and abroad.”

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716





