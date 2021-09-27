SP Group Jumps Over 6% After SEB Initiates with Buy
- (PLX AI) – SP Group shares rose more than 6% in morning trading after SEB analysts started coverage of the company with a buy rating.
- Price target of DKK 420 implies 22% upside from current levels
- SP Group has a strong market position in a range of growth industries and solid ESG credentials, SEB said
- It is likely to continue to deliver strong organic growth and to keep its long track record of M&A: SEB
