SP Group Jumps Over 6% After SEB Initiates with Buy

(PLX AI) – SP Group shares rose more than 6% in morning trading after SEB analysts started coverage of the company with a buy rating.

Price target of DKK 420 implies 22% upside from current levels

SP Group has a strong market position in a range of growth industries and solid ESG credentials, SEB said

It is likely to continue to deliver strong organic growth and to keep its long track record of M&A: SEB SP Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



