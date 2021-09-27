checkAd

World Economic Form awards Schneider Electric Lexington, Kentucky Sustainability Lighthouse recognition and Wuxi, China Smart Factory Advanced Lighthouse status

  • Wuxi plant is the fourth Schneider Electric Smart Factory to receive Advanced Lighthouse recognition
  • Lexington, Kentucky recognized as a Lighthouse in 2020, now one of the first factories awarded Sustainability recognition
  • Digital transformation deploys IIoT technology for greater efficiency and sustainability
  • Smart plant leverages Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies including 5G, cobots, artificial intelligence, and big data analysis

Rueil-Malmaison (France), September 27th, 2021 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its Lexington, Kentucky plant, recognized as an Advanced Lighthouse last year, has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Sustainability Lighthouse — one of only three worldwide. The World Economic Forum has also recognized the company’s Smart Factory in Wuxi, China as an Advanced Lighthouse — the fourth Schneider Electric factory to receive this distinction to date, joining Lexington, Kentucky, Batam, Indonesia and Le Vaudreuil, France factories.

The Forum’s Sustainability Lighthouses recognize by realizing the potential of 4IR technologies in manufacturing, companies can unlock new levels of sustainability in their operations and explore a win-win solution: greater operational competitiveness while simultaneously making commitments to environmental stewardship, leading in a cleaner, more sustainable future as a result.

In order to capture greater energy consumption granularity, when and where it happens in the plant, the Lexington, Kentucky smart factory leveraged IoT connectivity with power meters and predictive analytics to optimize energy cost, and as a result led to 26% energy reduction (GWh), 30% net CO2 reduction, and 20% water use reduction and certification by the U.S. Department of Energy as Platinum Superior Energy Performance 50001.

The Smart Factory in Wuxi joins the Lexington plant as the second Schneider Electric’s site to earn the status of end-to-end Advanced Manufacturing Lighthouse. Both plants were recognized for adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models.

As an electronic manufacturing site developing a large product mix, the Wuxi campus embraced Schneider Electric’s 4IR-based EcoStruxure technology to rebuild its end-to-end value chain. Using the latest digital tools like automated supply chain management, 5G supported flexible production, augmented reality, and digital twins to improve flexibility, efficiency, time to market, and sustainability.

