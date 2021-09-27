Pursuant to the Notice of 6 September 2021, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 27 September 2021.



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



