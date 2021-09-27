Prosafe SE Extraordinary General Meeting held
Pursuant to the Notice of 6 September 2021, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 27 September 2021.
The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.prosafe.com
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
www.prosafe.com
27 September 2021
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
