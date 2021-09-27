OneSavings Bank plc Announces Cash Tender Offer for its £60,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ( EUWA ) .

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW).

27 September 2021. OneSavings Bank plc (the Offeror) announces today an invitation to holders of its outstanding £60,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (ISIN: XS1617418501) (the Securities) to tender such Securities for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the Offer).

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 September 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror in connection with the Offer, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below, as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For detailed terms of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum, copies of which are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Offer

A summary of certain of the terms of the Offer appears below:

Description

of the Securities ISIN /

Common Code First Optional Call Date Outstanding Principal Amount Purchase Price Amount subject

to the Offer £60,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities XS1617418501 / 161741850 25 May 2022 £60,000,000 105.750 per cent. Any and all

Rationale for the Offer

The purpose of the Offer is to provide liquidity for investors in the Securities and to proactively manage the refinancing of the Securities in conjunction with an issue of new additional tier 1 securities. The Offeror intends to consider future optional redemption rights in respect of the Securities on an economic basis, considering current and future regulatory value, relative funding cost, rating agency considerations, regulatory developments and having regard to the prevailing circumstances at the relevant time.

Securities purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer are expected to be cancelled and will not be re-issued or resold.

Details of the Offer

Purchase Price

The Offeror will pay for any Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase by it pursuant to the Offer, a cash purchase price (expressed as a percentage, the Purchase Price) equal to 105.750 per cent. of the principal amount of such Securities.

Accrued Interest

The Offeror will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of any Securities accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Any and All Offer

If the Offeror decides to accept valid tenders of any Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer, it will accept for purchase all Securities that are validly tendered in full, with no pro rata scaling, subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Issue Condition.

New Issue Condition

Concurrently with the announcement of the Offer, OSB GROUP PLC (the Issuer) intends to launch a proposed issue of new additional tier 1 securities (the New Securities), subject to market conditions.

Whether the Offeror will purchase any Securities validly tendered in the Offer is subject, without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Offeror) of the issue of the New Securities (the New Issue Condition).

Even if the New Issue Condition is satisfied, the Offeror is under no obligation to accept for purchase any Securities tendered pursuant to the Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Offeror of Securities validly tendered pursuant to the Offer is at the sole discretion of the Offeror, and tenders may be rejected by the Offeror for any reason.

Any investment decision to purchase any New Securities should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the offering memorandum to be prepared by the Issuer in connection with the issue and listing of the New Securities (including any amendment or supplement thereto, the Offering Memorandum), and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in the Offering Memorandum. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations, a preliminary offering memorandum (the Preliminary Offering Memorandum) dated on or about 27 September 2021 relating to the New Securities is available from the Sole Dealer Manager on request.

For the avoidance of doubt, the ability to purchase New Securities is subject to all applicable securities laws and regulations in force in any relevant jurisdiction (including the jurisdiction of the relevant Holder and the selling restrictions set out in the Offering Memorandum). It is the sole responsibility of each Holder to satisfy itself that it is eligible to purchase the New Securities.

The New Securities are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in either this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). The New Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act).

Compliance information for the New Securities:

UK MiFIR professionals/ECPs-only/No UK PRIIPs KID – eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No sales to UK retail investors; no key information document has been or will be prepared. EU MiFID professionals/ECPs-only/No EU PRIIPS KID – eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No sales to EEA retail investors; no key information document has been or will be prepared.

See the Preliminary Offering Memorandum for further information.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Securities to permit a public offering of securities.

Allocation of the New Securities

When considering allocation of the New Securities, the Issuer may give preference to those Holders that, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered or have given a firm intention to the Sole Dealer Manager that they intend to tender their Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer. Therefore, a Holder that wishes to subscribe for New Securities in addition to tendering its existing Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer may be eligible to receive, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Issuer, priority in the allocation of the New Securities, subject to the issue of the New Securities and such Holder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Securities to the Sole Dealer Manager (in its capacity as a joint lead manager of the issue of the New Securities) in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of the Sole Dealer Manager. Any such preference will, subject to the sole and absolute discretion of the Issuer, be applicable up to the aggregate principal amount of Securities tendered by such Holder (or in respect of which such Holder has indicated a firm intention to tender as described above) pursuant to the Offer. However, the Issuer is not obliged to allocate any New Securities to a Holder that has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender its Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer and, if any such New Securities are allocated, the principal amount thereof may be less or more than the principal amount of Securities tendered by such Holder and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer. Any such allocation will also, among other factors, take into account the minimum denomination of the New Securities (being £200,000).

All allocations of the New Securities, while being considered by the Issuer as set out above, will be made in accordance with customary new issue allocation processes and procedures in the sole and absolute discretion of the Issuer. In the event that a Holder validly tenders Securities pursuant to the Offer, such Securities will remain subject to such tender and the conditions of the Offer as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum irrespective of whether that Holder receives all, part or none of any allocation of New Securities for which it has applied.

Holders should note that the pricing and allocation of the New Securities are expected to take place prior to the Expiration Deadline for the Offer and any Holder that wishes to subscribe for New Securities in addition to tendering existing Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer should therefore provide, as soon as practicable, to the Sole Dealer Manager any indications of a firm intention to tender Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer and the quantum of Securities that it intends to tender.

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest Payment pursuant to, the Offer, Holders must validly tender their Securities for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 4 October 2021 unless extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum (the Expiration Deadline).

Tender Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum principal amount of Securities of no less than £1,000, and may be submitted in integral multiples of £1,000 thereafter (including, for the avoidance of doubt, in respect of a principal amount of less than £200,000, being the minimum denomination of the Securities).

Indicative timetable for the Offer

The anticipated transaction timetable is summarised below:

Events Times and Dates (All times are London time) Commencement of the Offer



Announcement of Offer. Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent (subject to the restrictions set out in “Offer and Distribution Restrictions” below).



27 September 2021 Expiration Deadline



Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Holders to be able to participate in the Offer.



4.00 p.m. on 4 October 2021 Announcement of Results



Announcement by the Offeror of whether it will accept (subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) valid tenders of Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, the aggregate principal amount of Securities accepted for purchase.



As soon as reasonably on 5 October 2021 Settlement Date



Subject to the satisfaction, or waiver, of the New Issue Condition, expected Settlement Date for the Offer.



7 October 2021

The Offeror may, in its sole discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of or terminate the Offer at any time (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the above times and dates are subject to the right of the Offeror to so extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Offer.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Securities when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Holder in order for that Holder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer before the deadlines specified above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and revocation of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines set out above and in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offer will be made by or on behalf of the Offeror by (i) publication through the website of Euronext Dublin and (ii) the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Such announcements may also be made (a) on the relevant Reuters Insider Screen and/or (b) by the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained upon request from the Tender Agent, the contact details for which are below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems and Holders are urged to contact the Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer. In addition, Holders may contact the Sole Dealer Manager for information using the contact details below.

Holders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer.

NatWest Markets Plc is acting as the Sole Dealer Manager for the Offer and Lucid Issuer Services Limited is acting as Tender Agent.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to the Sole Dealer Manager:

NatWest Markets Plc (Attention: Liability Management; Telephone: +44 20 7678 5222; Email: liabilitymanagement@natwestmarkets.com).

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the procedures for participating in the Offer, including the delivery of Tender Instructions, may be directed to the Tender Agent:

Lucid Issuer Services Limited (Attention: Harry Ringrose; Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Email: osb@lucid-is.com).

This announcement is released by the Offeror and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and the Implementing Technical Standards, this announcement is made by Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director of the Offeror and Alastair Pate, Group Head of Investor Relations of the Offeror.

Issuer LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

Offeror LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Securities are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Securities pursuant to the Offer. The Sole Dealer Manager is acting exclusively for the Offeror and no one else in connection with the arrangements described in this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum and will not be responsible to any Holder for providing the protections which would be afforded to customers of the Sole Dealer Manager or for advising any other person in connection with the Offer. None of the Offeror, the Sole Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent or any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of any such person has made or will make any assessment of the merits and risks of the Offer or of the impact of the Offer on the interests of the Holders either as a class or as individuals, and none of them makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender Securities pursuant to the Offer. None of the Offeror, the Sole Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent (or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates) is providing Holders with any legal, business, tax or other advice in this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum. Holders should consult with their own advisers as needed to assist them in making an investment decision and to advise them whether they are legally permitted to tender Securities for cash.





Offer and Distribution Restrictions

Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an invitation to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and/or any other materials relating to the Offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and/or any other materials relating to the Offer come(s) are required by each of the Offeror, the Sole Dealer Manager and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Neither this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum nor the electronic transmission thereof constitutes an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell Securities (and tenders of Securities in the Offer will not be accepted from Holders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Sole Dealer Manager or its affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Sole Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Offeror in such jurisdiction.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Securities that would permit a public offering of securities and the minimum denomination of the New Securities will be £200,000.

United States

The Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or indirectly in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (each a U.S. Person)). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic communication. The Securities may not be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by persons located or resident in the United States or to any U.S. Person. Accordingly, copies of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to any persons located or resident in the United States or to any U.S. Person, and the Securities cannot be tendered in the Offer by any use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within or by persons located or resident in the United States or by any U.S. Person. Any purported tender of Securities in the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of Securities made by a person located in the United States, a U.S. Person, by any person acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States will be invalid and will not be accepted.

Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum is an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to U.S. Persons. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. The New Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons.

Each Holder participating in the Offer will represent that it is not a U.S. Person and it is not located in the United States and it is not participating in the Offer from the United States, or it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States that is not giving an order to participate in the Offer from the United States and who is not a U.S. Person. For the purposes of this and the above two paragraphs, United States means the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

Italy

None of the Offer, this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy (Italy) as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the Financial Services Act) and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Securities that are located in Italy may tender some or all of their Securities in the Offer through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Securities and/or the Offer.

United Kingdom

This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum has been issued by OneSavings Bank plc of Reliance House, Sun Pier, Chatham, Kent ME4 4ET, United Kingdom, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Each of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum is being distributed only to existing Holders and is only addressed to such existing Holders in the United Kingdom where they would (if they were clients of the Offeror) be per se professional clients or per se eligible counterparties of the Offeror within the meaning of the FCA rules. Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum is addressed to or directed at any persons who would be retail clients within the meaning of the FCA rules and any such persons should not act or rely on it. Recipients of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum should note that the Offeror is acting on its own account in relation to the Offer and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections which would be afforded to clients of the Offeror or for providing advice in relation to the Offer.

In addition, neither this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to, and may only be acted upon by, those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Financial Promotion Order)), or persons who are within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order (which includes an existing creditor of the Offeror and, therefore, includes the Holders) or any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order.

France

This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other document or material relating to the Offer have only been and shall only be distributed in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum has been or will be submitted for clearance to nor approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.