Guangxi Open Up New Prospects for Cooperation in Scientific and Technological Innovation With ASEAN

NANNING, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 9 to 13, the 9th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation was inaugurated in Nanning. The China-ASEAN Technology Trading Platform and the Innovation Space for China-ASEAN Science and Technology Talents were officially launched at the conference.

Building of China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center

 

Hiseaton Brunei Deep Sea Cage Culture Base

In recent years, the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi has made full use of the geographical advantage of Guangxi, i.e. being adjacent to ASEAN countries, implemented "the Belt and Road" Science, Technology and Innovation Action Plan, strengthened the construction of China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center (hereinafter referred to as "CATTC"), strived to open up a new situation in cooperation in scientific and technological innovation between Guangxi and ASEAN.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi has pioneered a new mode of technology transfer, helped CATTC to establish inter-governmental bilateral technology transfer mechanisms with 9 ASEAN countries including Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, set up joint technology transfer working groups with 7 ASEAN countries, and established a China-ASEAN technology transfer cooperation network covering 10 ASEAN countries and some countries of the Belt and Road Initiative with more than 2,600 members, which has given a strong boost to the cooperation between China and ASEAN countries in scientific and technological innovation.

The Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi has actively cooperated with universities and institutes at home and abroad to establish innovation platforms such as China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center Bangkok Innovation Center, Guangxi Nanyang Scientific and Technological Innovation Center, and China-ASEAN Regional Innovation Center for Big Earth Data to serve the innovation-driven development strategy of Guangxi; promoted the sharing mechanism of domestic and international scientific and technological innovation resources under the new dual-cycle pattern, helped science and technology enterprises, universities and institutes of Guangxi to establish 20 joint laboratories or innovation centers in 9 ASEAN countries and carried out cooperation with countries of "the Belt and Road" Initiative, especially ASEAN countries, in scientific and technological innovation; and helped with the establishment of 12 agricultural science and technology parks in ASEAN countries, encouraged China's competitive production capacity to "go global" through the China-Thailand Traditional Medicine Research Center and the China-Malaysia Joint Beidou Application Laboratory, etc., and promoted the application of advanced technological achievements in modern agriculture, new energy, traditional medicine, food processing, electronic information and chemical engineering in ASEAN countries to drive the local development in science, technology and economy.

To cope with regional development problems, the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi has actively promoted the joint research, development and promotion of key generic technologies between the scientific research institutions and enterprises of Guangxi and ASEAN countries. For example, it has helped Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Mahidol University of Thailand to carry out "Research on Anti-Novel Coronavirus Drugs Based on Chinese and Thai Natural Medicinal Materials", completed the drug combination regimen for the treatment of COVID-19, analyzed and obtained the world's first three-dimensional structure of the novel coronavirus protein, providing strong support for the further development of new anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs; and helped China-ASEAN Information Harbor Co., Ltd. connect with the telecommunication enterprises in the Philippines to enhance the development of the smart city, cloud computing, big data and the Internet of Things in the Philippines.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=402014
Caption: Building of China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=402026
Caption: Hiseaton Brunei Deep Sea Cage Culture Base

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635691/1_China_ASEAN_Technology_Transfer_Center.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635692/2_Base.jpg




