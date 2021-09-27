OPPO 5G CPE T1a router - entertainment and flexible working in a new dimension

The 5G standard is also being rolled out rapidly in Switzerland. Sunrise UPC offers the fastest 5G network in Switzerland, covering as of September 2021 more than 890 cities/towns/communities with high-speed 5G (up to 2 Gbit/s) and more than 95% of the Swiss population with basic 5G (up to 1 Gbit/s). OPPO's new router OPPO CPE T1a ensures that the high speed of 5G can now be used easily and flexibly for surfing and other experiences at home and in the office.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art Qualcomm(c) Snapdragon(TM) X55 5G 7 nm chipset, the OPPO 5G CPE T1a converts 5G to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) signals to enable unprecedented wireless upload and download speeds. Simply connect the device to the power supply and insert a 5G-capable SIM card for stable WLAN access with the shortest latency times. This can be used conveniently with laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other smart devices.

The new OPPO 5G CPE T1a is being launched in Switzerland together with Sunrise UPC. 'Switzerland is the first European country to launch the new device. Sunrise UPC is setting new standards for 5G in Switzerland, making it the perfect partner for the launch of a device that takes entertainment and flexible working to a whole new level,' said Daniel Meier, General Manager OPPO Switzerland, who is delighted about the cooperation.