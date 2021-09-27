checkAd

EQS-News OPPO 5G CPE T1a router - entertainment and flexible working in a new dimension

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.09.2021, 11:00  |  23   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
OPPO 5G CPE T1a router - entertainment and flexible working in a new dimension

27.09.2021 / 11:00

Press Release
Zürich/Opfikon, 27 September, 2021

OPPO Switzerland adds the mobile OPPO 5G CPE T1a router to its portfolio as the first market in Europe. In areas with 5G coverage, the router provides a high-performance mobile WLAN according to the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which facilitates entertainment and flexible working in a new speed dimension. The new mobile OPPO 5G CPE T1a is being launched in Switzerland in partnership with Sunrise UPC.

The 5G standard is also being rolled out rapidly in Switzerland. Sunrise UPC offers the fastest 5G network in Switzerland, covering as of September 2021 more than 890 cities/towns/communities with high-speed 5G (up to 2 Gbit/s) and more than 95% of the Swiss population with basic 5G (up to 1 Gbit/s). OPPO's new router OPPO CPE T1a ensures that the high speed of 5G can now be used easily and flexibly for surfing and other experiences at home and in the office.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art Qualcomm(c) Snapdragon(TM) X55 5G 7 nm chipset, the OPPO 5G CPE T1a converts 5G to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) signals to enable unprecedented wireless upload and download speeds. Simply connect the device to the power supply and insert a 5G-capable SIM card for stable WLAN access with the shortest latency times. This can be used conveniently with laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other smart devices.

The new OPPO 5G CPE T1a is being launched in Switzerland together with Sunrise UPC. 'Switzerland is the first European country to launch the new device. Sunrise UPC is setting new standards for 5G in Switzerland, making it the perfect partner for the launch of a device that takes entertainment and flexible working to a whole new level,' said Daniel Meier, General Manager OPPO Switzerland, who is delighted about the cooperation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News OPPO 5G CPE T1a router - entertainment and flexible working in a new dimension EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous OPPO 5G CPE T1a router - entertainment and flexible working in a new dimension 27.09.2021 / 11:00 Press Release Zürich/Opfikon, 27 September, 2021 OPPO Switzerland adds the mobile OPPO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia zur Wahl des Berliner Abgeordnetenhauses und zum Volksentscheid: Berlin braucht ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung von Umsatzwachstum und ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires established office property Bonnanova for special fund
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights to finance sales growth ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor veröffentlicht Einladung zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung und gibt ...
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners concludes forward deal for local shopping center 'Oberpfalz-Arkaden' with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement