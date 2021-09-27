checkAd

Matas’ Share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 11:01  |  11   |   |   

Company announcement no. 14 2021/22
Allerød, 27 September 2021


Matas’ Share buyback program


Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 24 September 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK
20: 20 September 2021 5,768 126.96 732,305
21: 21 September 2021 5,242 127.84 670,137
22: 22 September 2021 5,997 129.16 774,573
23: 23 September 2021 6,287 130.52 820,579
24: 24 September 2021 6,500 127.60 829,400
Acc. trading for days 20-24 29,794 128.45 3,827,039
Acc. trading for days 1-24 144,385 128.44 18,544,574


Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 152,969 Matas shares corresponding to 0.40% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 24 September 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.


Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08  

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matas’ Share buyback program Company announcement no. 14 2021/22Allerød, 27 September 2021 Matas’ Share buyback program Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Closing of the acquisition by Apollo Funds of approx. 67% stake in RDM group
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Bonduelle - 2020-2021 Annual Results: Business activity and profitability sustained in an environment subject to sanitary constraints
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Universal Stainless Announces Base Price Increase on Long Products
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...