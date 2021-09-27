Aurora Mobile Receives Wide Attention and Positive Appraisal on Smart Products and Data Protection Compliance at the 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced its progress on data protection and compliance and its smart developer service products at the 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit (the “Summit”), held from September 26 to September 28, 2021 in China.



During the Summit, nearly 2,000 delegates from over 80 countries and regions attended the conference in-person or virtually. One of the highlights of the event was the visit of government officers to Aurora Mobile's exhibition booth, namely Mr. Zhao Zeliang, Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), Mr. Wang Xiujun, former Deputy Director of the CAC, Chairman of the Cyber Security Association of China (CSAC), and Chairman of the China Internet Development Foundation, Mr. Hu Xiao, Director of the Network Data Administration of the CAC, and Mr. Li Yuxiao, General Secretary of the CSAC, and they also toured the exhibition on "Cyberspace Security and Data Protection". The government officers praised the Company's efforts and progress on data protection and data privacy compliance best practices, as well as valuable suggestions and guidance for the Company to further promote regulation for the healthy development of the mobile apps ecosystem.

The theme of the Summit was, "Towards a New Era of Digital Civilization – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", which focused on the latest trends in the development of cutting-edge global internet technologies and cyberspace governance. As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile presented its core products that help developers improve operation efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. The product line included JG VaaS (Video as a Service), JG UMS (Unification Messages System) and JG Alliance, all of which attracted wide attention and was well received by the Summit delegates.

In addition to presenting core products and progress on data protection and data privacy compliance at the conference, Aurora Mobile also distributed the "APP&SDK Compliance Guide" to attendees. The guide features easy-to-understand graphical content to help developers get the full picture of data compliance related information, and to further promote the development of a compliant mobile apps ecosystem.