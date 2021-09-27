checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc NeXR Technologies SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
NeXR Technologies SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

27-Sep-2021 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

NeXR Technologies SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

Berlin, 27 September 2021

The Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / WKN A1K03W) ("Company") today resolved to implement a capital increase using the authorized capital in the amount of up to EUR 2,061,064.00 pursuant to Article 6.1a of the Articles of Association.

Accordingly, the share capital of EUR 4,122,129.00, divided into 4,122,129 no-par value bearer shares ("Existing Shares"), will be increased by up to EUR 2,061,064.00 to up to EUR 6,183,193.00 by issuing up to 2,061. 064 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 and with dividend rights from 1 January 2021 ("New Shares"), against cash contributions ("Capital Increase"). The subscription ratio was set at 2:1, i.e., two Existing Shares entitle to subscribe to one New Share. The subscription period is scheduled to begin on 4 October 2021 (00:00 hours CEST) and end on 18 October 2021 (24:00 hours CEST). The record date for the allocation of subscription rights is expected to be 1 October 2021. The subscription price is EUR 2.45 per New Share.

Disclaimer

11:05 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Bezugsrecht
10.09.21NeXR Technologies: Ziele werden 2021 nicht erreicht
09.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE senkt Prognose 2021 aufgrund Corona-bedingter Verzögerungen bei Markteinführung von Produkten
09.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products
01.09.21DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE and JOHN REED Fitness launch trial of AvatarCloud training app at Berlin's Fitness Music Club Prenzlauer Berg
01.09.21DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und JOHN REED Fitness starten Testbetrieb der AvatarCloud Trainings-Anwendung im Berliner Fitness Music Club Prenzlauer Berg
