NeXR Technologies SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

Berlin, 27 September 2021

The Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / WKN A1K03W) ("Company") today resolved to implement a capital increase using the authorized capital in the amount of up to EUR 2,061,064.00 pursuant to Article 6.1a of the Articles of Association.

Accordingly, the share capital of EUR 4,122,129.00, divided into 4,122,129 no-par value bearer shares ("Existing Shares"), will be increased by up to EUR 2,061,064.00 to up to EUR 6,183,193.00 by issuing up to 2,061. 064 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 and with dividend rights from 1 January 2021 ("New Shares"), against cash contributions ("Capital Increase"). The subscription ratio was set at 2:1, i.e., two Existing Shares entitle to subscribe to one New Share. The subscription period is scheduled to begin on 4 October 2021 (00:00 hours CEST) and end on 18 October 2021 (24:00 hours CEST). The record date for the allocation of subscription rights is expected to be 1 October 2021. The subscription price is EUR 2.45 per New Share.