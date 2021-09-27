checkAd

Chinese Internet Companies with Global Vision Show Strong Growth Momentum

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021   

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / In recent years, Chinese Internet companies embraced fast growth domestically. From mobile payment to social networking, from shopping to transportation, from education to entertainment, the Chinese people's life has been deeply changed by technologies. Chinese technological giants are playing a more and more important role in the economy.

While with the new regulations taken by the government, the fast growth was cooled down and the attention was drawn on the companies targeting on global market for steadier growth and wider market, especially for verticals such as entertainment and e-commerce. These internet companies, with the gene of innovation, mature and flexible business models, and data-based marketing, have gained an increasing market share globally.

Hong Kong-listed Newborn Town (HKSE:09911) is just one example.

Newborn Town is among a group of fast-growing overseas-only firms that have already demonstrated an avenue for growth in applying its advantages to global markets.

Among their products, live-streaming social app MICO and audio social app YoHo are well-known amongst young people in developing markets like the Middle East. Using fast-paced video and audio features, the apps offer strangers a fun way to connect and interact. MICO alone has garnered 100 million downloads worldwide.

Unlike larger players like ByteDance, Newborn Town has been exclusively focused on business outside of China soon after its inception in 2009. Nevertheless, by combining impressive development speed and AI efficiency, the company has generated over 160 million USD in revenue in the first half of 2021. Amid the worst year in history for Chinese tech firms, it posted a 6-fold revenue growth YoY in the first half of 2021.

"As Chinese companies shift more effort to bringing the country's talent and technologies to less saturated markets abroad, we're excited to see consumers in those regions get better mobile services and entertainment," said Li Ping, CEO at Newborn Town. "Being based where we are, we're privileged to have world-class AI engineers and developers, plus strong technology infrastructure, to bring cutting-edge products to the world."

The go-overseas model has been generating attention as other Chinese companies become household names-with their origin unknown to most users. One example is fashion e-commerce company Shein, which is quickly overtaking staple fast fashion brands. Its expected sales for 2021 are 15 billion USD, just one billion behind Zara.

According to SCMP Research's China Internet Report 2021, Shein's success can be attributed in large part to its strong data technology, which drives its extremely efficient supply chain, and social media-centric digital marketing. Both of these competencies, being near-universal among Chinese companies going global, make the report optimistic about the future growth prospects of this segment of the country's digital industry.

Like Shein, which has its official headquarters in Singapore, Newborn Town focuses heavily on data and localization, leveraging more than 10 operation centers outside of China, which provide a solid base for the company's development in the local market.

"We have always been in the business of bringing people together through meaningful experiences, and in the future, we will continue merging best-in-class AI technology with personal connections to drive growth," Li Ping added.

About Nanjing Sunglow Culture Development Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Sunglow Culture Development Co., Ltd. is a new media platform established by a number of professional financial media experts. It is committed to serving the global Internet economy participants, observing the wave of booming economy from the perspective of globalization, and providing valuable industry analysis, corporate interpretation and character stories.

