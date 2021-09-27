DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results

Klöckner & Co SE: Operating full-year income expected to be even stronger



During the third quarter, the positive dynamics of steel prices, particularly in the US, continued. Due to this development and the continued extremely strict net working capital management in this context, Klöckner & Co SE now expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of €260-280 million for the third quarter, contrary to the previous forecast of EBITDA before material special effects of €200-230 million.



Furthermore, the Company expects to achieve EBITDA before material special effects of around € 800 million for the full year 2021 (previous forecast: € 650-700 million). This would be Klöckner & Co SE's best operating full-year income since its IPO in 2006.



For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2020, p. 40 (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html).

