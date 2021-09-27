checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Klöckner & Co SE: Operating full-year income expected to be even stronger

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Klöckner & Co SE: Operating full-year income expected to be even stronger

27-Sep-2021 / 11:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

During the third quarter, the positive dynamics of steel prices, particularly in the US, continued. Due to this development and the continued extremely strict net working capital management in this context, Klöckner & Co SE now expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of €260-280 million for the third quarter, contrary to the previous forecast of EBITDA before material special effects of €200-230 million.

Furthermore, the Company expects to achieve EBITDA before material special effects of around € 800 million for the full year 2021 (previous forecast: € 650-700 million). This would be Klöckner & Co SE's best operating full-year income since its IPO in 2006.

The figures for the third quarter will be announced on November 3, 2021.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2020, p. 40 (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html). 
 

27-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
EQS News ID: 1236080

 
