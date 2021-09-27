checkAd

Eco-Age Launches The Renaissance Awards Celebrating The Worldwide Youthquake In Global Justice Leadership With Cutting Edge Technology

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of COP26, the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, and Mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, launch The Renaissance Awards, in partnership with Eco-Age.

 

The Renaissance Awards 2021

 

From Florence, the birthplace of the first Renaissance, a unique and profound project, The Renaissance Awards are the first global awards dedicated to the work of international young leaders on sustainability. Centered in the heart of Tuscany, Florence, but emanating across the globe, this event captures the young people fighting for a world that is socially just, economically inclusive, environmentally restorative, and technologically balanced. This year there will be four strategic partners who embody change: method, Lavazza, Mastercard and UGG

"Passing the microphone to young activists is one of the most important things that we can do right now," says actor and Eco-Age producer Colin Firth, "To do that from the cradle of the first Renaissance is particularly symbolic. This is not us giving our blessing, it is our recognition that young activists are the driving force of empowerment. We owe them a debt and heavy recognition."

The Awards are captured in a stunning movie format produced by award-winning Pulse Films Italia and directed by Grammy-nominated Giorgio Testi, featuring A-list talent appearing in augmented reality inside the iconic Palazzo Vecchio.

The Renaissance Awards movie will be distributed by SKY in all SKY territories and on other global platforms across the world on the 18th October.

After four successful years of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards with CNMI, Eco-Age has created a completely new event continuing to innovate on awards, communication and sustainability using groundbreaking technology and media formats.

The Renaissance Awards will bring a trio of innovative technological advances that represent a giant leap forward for Awards processes, creating an exciting contrast with the historic, revered backdrop. The 'award' itself will be an NFT* donated to the winners by strategic partner method, a leading household brand that has been a pioneer in the cleaning aisle with its future-friendly products, and who is on a mission to make change joyful, everyday and addictive so that every single person will want to be part of it.  Meanwhile Instagram will premiere its Virtual Green Carpet where talent and influencers all over the world will send messages to support young leaders and help spread their message.  This will also be the first time that the historic Renaissance art in Palazzo Vecchio will be mixed with augmented reality.

Partners for The Renaissance Awards this year, each with a focus on showcasing and supporting young leaders are Lavazza Group, the iconic Italian coffee company that will be launching its renowned 2022 Calendar project in Florence; Lavazza will highlight its support of the youth by amplifying the knowledge of the 17 UN Global Goals through the idea of the Goal Zero, a marker of its communication path. Mastercard, with its commitment to a more sustainable future, through innovations and solutions, is helping everyone to contribute to the climate action.

"The drive, solutions and energy of young activists coming together to tackle the crisis in nature and climate is spellbinding," says Livia Firth, co-founder, and creative director of Eco-Age. "I knew from the outset that I wanted to help create a project that celebrated world-changing young leaders across disciplines, and I knew that we should pay homage to this second renaissance from Florence".

In the 14th Century Tuscany became the epicentre of the cultural, political, scientific, and intellectual explosion led by young people. The Renaissance Awards uses that historic backdrop to profile the new generation of leaders from across the globe, creating an irreversible shift to all our benefit.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635335/The_Renaissance_Awards.jpg




