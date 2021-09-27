Klockner Raises Adjusted EBITDA Outlook; Sees Best Year Since IPO Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 11:30 | | 17 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 11:30 | (PLX AI) – Klöckner expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of EUR 260-280 million for the third quarter, up from EUR 200-230 million previously.New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 800 million, up from EUR 650-700 million … (PLX AI) – Klöckner expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of EUR 260-280 million for the third quarter, up from EUR 200-230 million previously.New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 800 million, up from EUR 650-700 million … (PLX AI) – Klöckner expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of EUR 260-280 million for the third quarter, up from EUR 200-230 million previously.

New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 800 million, up from EUR 650-700 million previously

Says during the third quarter, the positive dynamics of steel prices, particularly in the US, continued

Says this would be Klockner's best full-year operating income since IPO in 2006



