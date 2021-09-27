Klockner Raises Adjusted EBITDA Outlook; Sees Best Year Since IPO
(PLX AI) – Klöckner expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of EUR 260-280 million for the third quarter, up from EUR 200-230 million previously.New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 800 million, up from EUR 650-700 million …
- (PLX AI) – Klöckner expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of EUR 260-280 million for the third quarter, up from EUR 200-230 million previously.
- New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 800 million, up from EUR 650-700 million previously
- Says during the third quarter, the positive dynamics of steel prices, particularly in the US, continued
- Says this would be Klockner's best full-year operating income since IPO in 2006
