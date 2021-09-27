checkAd

Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 38

In week 38 Festi purchased in total 811,017 own shares for total amount of 162,092,383 ISK as follows:

      Purchased shares     Own shares total at end of day
Week Date Time Share price Purchase price
38 20.9.2021 13:17:26 10.717 199,000            2.132.683                    2.510.717
38 20.9.2021 13:22:53 150.000 199,000          29.850.000                    2.660.717
38 20.9.2021 13:57:40 300 199,000                  59.700                    2.661.017
38 21.9.2021 10:17:31 100.000 202,000          20.200.000                    2.761.017
38 21.9.2021 13:50:51 150.000 198,000          29.700.000                    2.911.017
38 22.9.2021 13:46:36 50.000 200,000          10.000.000                    2.961.017
38 22.9.2021 13:54:45 100.000 200,000          20.000.000                    3.061.017
38 23.9.2021 13.36:05 150.000 201,000          30.150.000                    3.211.017
38 23.9.2021 13:42:55 100.000 200,000          20.000.000                    3.311.017
      811.017          162.092.383  

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 811,017 own shares for 162,092,383 ISK and holds today 3,311,017 own shares or 1,02% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





