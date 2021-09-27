Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 38
In week 38 Festi purchased in total 811,017 own shares for total amount of 162,092,383 ISK as follows:
|Purchased shares
|Own shares total at end of day
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Share price
|Purchase price
|38
|20.9.2021
|13:17:26
|10.717
|199,000
|2.132.683
|2.510.717
|38
|20.9.2021
|13:22:53
|150.000
|199,000
|29.850.000
|2.660.717
|38
|20.9.2021
|13:57:40
|300
|199,000
|59.700
|2.661.017
|38
|21.9.2021
|10:17:31
|100.000
|202,000
|20.200.000
|2.761.017
|38
|21.9.2021
|13:50:51
|150.000
|198,000
|29.700.000
|2.911.017
|38
|22.9.2021
|13:46:36
|50.000
|200,000
|10.000.000
|2.961.017
|38
|22.9.2021
|13:54:45
|100.000
|200,000
|20.000.000
|3.061.017
|38
|23.9.2021
|13.36:05
|150.000
|201,000
|30.150.000
|3.211.017
|38
|23.9.2021
|13:42:55
|100.000
|200,000
|20.000.000
|3.311.017
|811.017
|162.092.383
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 811,017 own shares for 162,092,383 ISK and holds today 3,311,017 own shares or 1,02% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
