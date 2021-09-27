Vestas Gets Orders in Russia Totaling 253 MW
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order totaling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF).For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project Vestas will …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order totaling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF).
- For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project Vestas will supply and install V126-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.55 MW power optimised mode
- The Novoalekseevskaya project, at 17 MW, will see the supply and installation of four V126-4.2 MW turbines
