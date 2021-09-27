Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets Orders in Russia Totaling 253 MW (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order totaling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF).For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project Vestas will …



