checkAd

Vestas Gets Orders in Russia Totaling 253 MW

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 11:31  |  39   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order totaling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF).For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project Vestas will …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order totaling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF).
  • For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project Vestas will supply and install V126-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.55 MW power optimised mode
  • The Novoalekseevskaya project, at 17 MW, will see the supply and installation of four V126-4.2 MW turbines
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Gets Orders in Russia Totaling 253 MW (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order totaling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF).For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project Vestas will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
Andritz Gets MDF Fiber Preparation System Order in Turkey
TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
Vestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
BW Notes Golfinho Speculation, Says Hasn't Made Formal Decision to Buy Any Petrobras Assets
Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy
Chr. Hansen Dips as Analyst Sees Downside from Chinese Yoghurt Data
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:53 UhrVestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
PLX AI | Analysen
22.09.21Baerbock: Vestas-Schließung Ergebnis verfehlter Bundespolitik
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21ROUNDUP: Kritik am Aus für Vestas-Windturbinenwerk in Lauchhammer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
PLX AI | Analysen
20.09.21Vestas schließt Windturbinenwerk in Lauchhammer in Brandenburg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
PLX AI | Analysen
16.09.21Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project
PLX AI | Analysen
16.09.21Vestas Gets 3 Orders in Poland Totaling 70 MW
PLX AI | Analysen
13.09.21Vestas Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
PLX AI | Analysen
08.09.21Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan
PLX AI | Analysen