P10 Holdings Announces New Board Composition

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PIOE) announces new board composition.



P10 Holdings, Inc. (“P10”) is pleased to announce that Edwin Poston, a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of TrueBridge Capital and Head of P10 Venture Solutions, and Scott Gwilliam, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Keystone Capital, have both joined the Board of P10. Robert Alpert, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO of P10 commented, “We are thrilled to have Edwin and Scott join the Board. As Head of P10’s Venture Solutions, Edwin’s nomination shows the growing role of venture capital not only at P10, but also among all of the P10 clients globally. Further, as Scott has been an ardent supporter of P10 over the years, we are excited to formally bring him on the Board to help launch the next chapter of the P10 story.”

Additionally, as part of the Board reorganization, P10 Chief Marketing Officer and RCP Advisors Co-Founder Jeff Gehl is stepping down from the P10 Board to make room for the new additions. C. Clark Webb, Co-CEO of P10, commented, “Jeff has been absolutely instrumental in the vision and success of P10 since its inception, and we don’t expect that to change going forward. Jeff has graciously offered to step down to make room for the new appointments, but as Chief Marketing Officer at P10 overseeing the distribution of P10 investment products across our more than 2,400 clients globally, Jeff will remain integral to the growth and success of P10 going forward.”

Full biographies of Edwin and Scott can be found below. For more information, please visit the P10 website at www.p10alts.com.

Mr. Poston is a Director of P10 Holdings. He is also a Managing Partner and co-founder of TrueBridge Capital. Prior to founding TrueBridge, he was a Managing Director and Head of Private Equity at The Rockefeller Foundation, where he had responsibilities across the portfolio, including the oversight of its venture portfolio. Prior to the Rockefeller Foundation, Edwin was the senior investment officer at Brandywine Trust, where he worked across a portfolio of more than $4 billion for a limited number of high-net-worth families and foundations. Before his start in private equity investing at Fallingwater, LLC, Edwin worked as an investment banker at NationsBanc Montgomery Securities (Bank of America Securities) and as an opportunistic real estate investor in Washington, D.C. Mr. Poston received a JD/MBA from Emory University, and a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.