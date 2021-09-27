checkAd

P10 Holdings Announces New Board Composition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 11:45  |  29   |   |   

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PIOE) announces new board composition.

P10 Holdings, Inc. (“P10”) is pleased to announce that Edwin Poston, a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of TrueBridge Capital and Head of P10 Venture Solutions, and Scott Gwilliam, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Keystone Capital, have both joined the Board of P10.   Robert Alpert, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO of P10 commented, “We are thrilled to have Edwin and Scott join the Board.  As Head of P10’s Venture Solutions, Edwin’s nomination shows the growing role of venture capital not only at P10, but also among all of the P10 clients globally.  Further, as Scott has been an ardent supporter of P10 over the years, we are excited to formally bring him on the Board to help launch the next chapter of the P10 story.”

Additionally, as part of the Board reorganization, P10 Chief Marketing Officer and RCP Advisors Co-Founder Jeff Gehl is stepping down from the P10 Board to make room for the new additions.  C. Clark Webb, Co-CEO of P10, commented, “Jeff has been absolutely instrumental in the vision and success of P10 since its inception, and we don’t expect that to change going forward.  Jeff has graciously offered to step down to make room for the new appointments, but as Chief Marketing Officer at P10 overseeing the distribution of P10 investment products across our more than 2,400 clients globally, Jeff will remain integral to the growth and success of P10 going forward.”

Full biographies of Edwin and Scott can be found below.  For more information, please visit the P10 website at www.p10alts.com

Mr. Poston is a Director of P10 Holdings. He is also a Managing Partner and co-founder of TrueBridge Capital. Prior to founding TrueBridge, he was a Managing Director and Head of Private Equity at The Rockefeller Foundation, where he had responsibilities across the portfolio, including the oversight of its venture portfolio. Prior to the Rockefeller Foundation, Edwin was the senior investment officer at Brandywine Trust, where he worked across a portfolio of more than $4 billion for a limited number of high-net-worth families and foundations. Before his start in private equity investing at Fallingwater, LLC, Edwin worked as an investment banker at NationsBanc Montgomery Securities (Bank of America Securities) and as an opportunistic real estate investor in Washington, D.C. Mr. Poston received a JD/MBA from Emory University, and a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

P10 Holdings Announces New Board Composition DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PIOE) announces new board composition. P10 Holdings, Inc. (“P10”) is pleased to announce that Edwin Poston, a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of TrueBridge Capital and Head of P10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...