checkAd

Dassault Aviation ten-for-one stock split on October, 1st 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 11:45  |  25   |   |   

Dassault Aviation ten-for-one stock split on October, 1st 2021

Saint-Cloud, France, September 27, 2021 – Dassault Aviation confirms, in accordance with the press release dated July 22, 2021, that the split by ten of the par value of Dassault Aviation shares, as approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on May, 11 2021, will be effective on October, 1st 2021.

On that date, the par value of each share will be divided by ten and the number of outstanding shares will be multiplied by ten.

On October 1st 2021, at the Paris market opening, each shareholder will hence receive ten new shares in exchange for each of their current shares, with a value divided by ten.

This transaction will have no impact on the tax situation nor or the rights of Dassault Aviation’s shareholders. It will be carried out without cost or formality for them.

The Dassault Aviation ten-for-one stock split will align the value of the Dassault Aviation share with the ones of the other companies in its sector, to increase the share’s liquidity and to promote its accessibility to individual shareholders.

The new ISIN code of the Dassault Aviation share will be: FR0014004L86.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Armelle Gary – Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24 - armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com

Photos HD: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

Vidéos HD: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation ten-for-one stock split on October, 1st 2021 Dassault Aviation ten-for-one stock split on October, 1st 2021 Saint-Cloud, France, September 27, 2021 – Dassault Aviation confirms, in accordance with the press release dated July 22, 2021, that the split by ten of the par value of Dassault …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...