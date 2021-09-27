checkAd

GSilver Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that at its 2021 annual general meeting (AGM) held on September 23, 2021, in Vancouver, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that at its 2021 annual general meeting (AGM) held on September 23, 2021, in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business with a total of 82,639,386 votes cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 41.065 per cent of the outstanding common shares as of the record date.

All director nominees were re-elected and the table below is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy for election of directors.

Director Votes for Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld
James Anderson 68,331,504 169,891 99.75 0.25
Ramon Davila 68,293,795 96,603 99.86 0.14
William Gehlen 68,291,341 99,057 99.85 0.14
Daniel Oliver, JR 68,296,275 94,123 99.86 0.14
Richard Silas 68,223,020 167,378 99.75 0.24
Hernan Dorado Smith 68,223,047 167,351 99.75 0.24

Shareholders also voted 99.94 per cent in favour of reappointing Lancaster & David, Chartered Professional Accounts as auditor of the company and authorized the board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 99.7 per cent in favour to reconfirm the stock option plan.

About Guanajuato Silver Co. Ltd.:

GSilver is a mining development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company is focused on the refurbishment and swift re-commencement of production from its El Cubo mine and mill and its nearby El Pingüico project, as well as the delineation of additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling. Both projects are located within 11km of the city of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Co. Ltd, please contact:
James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346
Email: james.anderson@GSilver.com
Continue to watch our progress at: www.GSilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.
PH: +1(778) 989-5346 E: info@GSilver.com W: GSilver.com 
CA: Suite 578 - 999 Canada Place, Vancouver B.C. V6C 3E1
MX: Carretera - Guanajuato - Silao km 5.5, Int 4, Col. Marfil CP36250, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.



