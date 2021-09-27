checkAd

That’s How We Roll KRISPY KREME Introduces First-Ever and Best-Ever Cinnamon Rolls

Krispy Kreme is putting its spin on an iconic treat, bringing fans its first-ever – and the best-ever – cinnamon rolls. Even topping one with iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch! Because … that’s how we roll.

Fans can enjoy two cinnamon rolls like never before, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, beginning Sept. 27 (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning today, Sept. 27, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy cinnamon rolls like never before – light and airy, hand-rolled to perfection and covered in Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glaze – available two ways:

  • Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is yeast-raised dough, hand-rolled with cinnamon and then glazed to perfection.
  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll is yeast-raised dough, hand‑rolled with cinnamon then glazed and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and finished with a cereal milk icing swirl

“These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls. Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you’ll ever taste,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s cinnamon rolls are available individually or in a special four pack, in-shop and online at participating locations.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 31 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion. For more information on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, visit CinnamonToastCrunch.com or follow Cinnamon Toast Crunch on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

