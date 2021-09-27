Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

On September 29, 2021 at 9:30 am ET, Mr. Patel will present live to Benzinga’s small-cap investors. For more information and free registration, please visit the conference website at: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/ .

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that CEO Snehal Patel will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small-Cap Conference being held September 29-30, 2021.

Mr. Patel will also participate in a live interview on Benzinga’s Power Hour, which will occur at a later date.

About the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference connects small cap companies, investors, and traders. The conference includes live virtual company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and educational modules.

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 282,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in 2021. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company’s website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.