checkAd

Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that CEO Snehal Patel will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small-Cap Conference being held September 29-30, 2021.

On September 29, 2021 at 9:30 am ET, Mr. Patel will present live to Benzinga’s small-cap investors. For more information and free registration, please visit the conference website at: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/.

Mr. Patel will also participate in a live interview on Benzinga’s Power Hour, which will occur at a later date.

About the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference connects small cap companies, investors, and traders. The conference includes live virtual company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and educational modules.

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 282,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in 2021. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company’s website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

Seite 1 von 2
Greenwich LifeSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Greenwich LifeSciences Provides Updates on Recent and Upcoming Developments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Greenwich LifeSciences to Participate in Citi’s 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten