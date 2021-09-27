checkAd

Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced that global industry leaders Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”), dentsu international and Finastra are among the elite multi-national businesses to achieve the prestigious Best in Enterprise Resilience designation based on their performance among peer companies in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to becoming Critical Event Management (CEM) Certified.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005256/en/

Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise Resilience Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise Resilience Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program provides a unique standards framework for assessing an organization’s overall enterprise resilience, leveraging 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions. Everbridge’s proprietary certification process offers organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking resilience when confronted with critical events. Businesses who achieve CEM CertificationTM status follow proven industry best practices to keeping their people safe and organizations running, faster.

Takeda, dentsu and Finastra join financial services giants Discover and Goldman Sachs, mass media and entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal, multi-national chemical corporation Dow, and global pharmaceutical leader Alexion in demonstrating their transformative, technology- and data-driven preparedness and commitment to fulfilling Duty of Care, driving operational improvements, and enabling and protecting revenue streams in the face of critical events.

“The ability to demonstrate business resilience is congruent with the rise of ESG as an investment metric or screening factor, slotting naturally into governance initiatives,” said Connor Taylor, Technology Analyst in the ESG & Sustainability practice at Verdantix. “Everbridge has introduced a new, compelling international framework benchmarking the full lifecycle of business preparedness, with a focus on diverse events including IT incidents, supply chain continuity, and physical risk.”

Seite 1 von 5
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced that global industry leaders Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”), dentsu international and Finastra are among the elite multi-national businesses to achieve the prestigious Best in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Critical Event Management (CEM), Operational Resilience, and Public Warning at International Security Expo 2021 in London
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Everbridge Wins Two 2021 Stevie Awards Honoring Customer Service Team of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten