Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced that global industry leaders Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”), dentsu international and Finastra are among the elite multi-national businesses to achieve the prestigious Best in Enterprise Resilience designation based on their performance among peer companies in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to becoming Critical Event Management (CEM) Certified .

Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise Resilience Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program provides a unique standards framework for assessing an organization’s overall enterprise resilience, leveraging 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions. Everbridge’s proprietary certification process offers organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking resilience when confronted with critical events. Businesses who achieve CEM CertificationTM status follow proven industry best practices to keeping their people safe and organizations running, faster.

Takeda, dentsu and Finastra join financial services giants Discover and Goldman Sachs, mass media and entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal, multi-national chemical corporation Dow, and global pharmaceutical leader Alexion in demonstrating their transformative, technology- and data-driven preparedness and commitment to fulfilling Duty of Care, driving operational improvements, and enabling and protecting revenue streams in the face of critical events.

“The ability to demonstrate business resilience is congruent with the rise of ESG as an investment metric or screening factor, slotting naturally into governance initiatives,” said Connor Taylor, Technology Analyst in the ESG & Sustainability practice at Verdantix. “Everbridge has introduced a new, compelling international framework benchmarking the full lifecycle of business preparedness, with a focus on diverse events including IT incidents, supply chain continuity, and physical risk.”